New TA Express opens in Norwood, Mo.

A new TA Express franchise has opened in Norwood, Mo.

TA Express Norwood is on state Route 60, a 200-mile stretch of highway that connects Interstate 55 and Interstate 44. Norwood is about 60 miles east of Springfield, Mo.

The new TA Express has parking for 52 tractor-trailers and a half dozen diesel pumps, all with DEF.

Other amenities include four showers, drivers’ lounge, laundry and a CAT Scale.

For restaurants, there are two quick-service options – Krispy Krunchy Chicken and Sbarro Pizza

The truck stop also has an Ozark Cafe.

TravelCenters of America announced in January plans to remain focused on growing its truck stop network by adding franchise operations. It said it planned to open 20 new franchise operations in 2023.

TA Express is a brand of Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America. The company announced last fall plans for two franchised travel centers in California and one in Oklahoma in addition to the Norwood TA Express.

The company also recently added four locations:

TravelCenters of America offers a location listing on its website.

TravelCenters of America Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Founded in 1972, it operates at 280 locations in 44 states under the banners of TA, TA Express and Petro Stopping Centers. It also operates more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride. LL

