New state laws of interest to truck drivers now in effect

Friday, Aug. 1 marked the start date for new laws of interest to truck drivers. Topics range from speed limits to price gouging.

North Dakota

Higher speed limits are in place on much of North Dakota’s interstate highways.

Since 2003, the state has permitted cars and trucks to travel 75 mph on Interstates 29 and 94.

As of Friday, Aug. 1, speed limits for all vehicles traveling on much of the state’s interstates are up 5 mph to 80 mph.

The governor said the rule change aligns North Dakota interstate speeds with those in South Dakota and Montana.

Rep. Eric Murphy, R-Grand Forks, said previous research has shown the 85th-percentile speed on North Dakota interstates is 82 mph to 83 mph. He added that the 85th-percentile speed is the safest speed for travel.

“The reality is people are going 82 or 83. I will make the supposition that frankly, people aren’t going to go faster than that because that’s where they feel safe,” Murphy said. “I think the 80-mph speed limit is a good idea.”

Despite the new speed rule taking effect Friday, Aug. 1, the state held off changing speed signs from 75 mph to 80 mph until Monday, Aug. 4. Truck drivers and motorists were permitted to travel 80 mph in affected areas while the state Department of Transportation worked on updating the signage.

Speeding fines also increased.

Engine brakes

Another new North Dakota law is touted to put teeth into statute that covers unnecessary use of compression engine brakes.

Cities and counties now are permitted to designate and post zones where compression engine brakes are prohibited. Specifically, truck operators are outlawed from using a device “that creates a noise disturbance” in affected zones.

A city or a county is required to adopt an ordinance to limit use of compression engine brakes. Any law enforcement can enforce the rule.

A signage requirement to alert truck drivers of the rule is included. Also included is an exception to the rule for emergency situations.

Advocates have pointed out that North Dakota code has not been clear about a moving violation or a fine for using compression engine brakes in a posted zone prohibiting their use.

Sen. Dean Rummel, R-Dickinson, said the new law clearly defines the moving violation and imposes a $50 fine.

Louisiana

In Louisiana, the state’s left lane rule has been revised.

State law has prohibited travel in the left lane when driving at least 10 mph below the posted speed. Violators face minimum $100 fines and/or up to 30 days in jail.

Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, said law enforcement told him the law was hard to enforce. As a result, Luneau and Rep. Jason DeWitt, R-Alexandria, pushed through legislation to remove the 10-mph parameter. Instead, simply traveling below the posted speed while in the left lane will be a violation.

Luneau posted on X that “the left lane is meant for faster-moving traffic, but too often, slow drivers create dangerous situations and delays, especially for commercial drivers.”

As of Friday, Aug. 1, first-time offenders face a fine of $150. Repeat offenses within 12 months would result in a $250 fine.

A third offense within one year of the first violation would result in a $350 fine. Imprisonment up to 30 days would be an option after a third offense within one year.

🧵Starting tomorrow, August 1, several new laws passed this session will take effect, including my bill that raises penalties for slow left-lane drivers. pic.twitter.com/Ql2VbHZ5x8 — Jay Luneau (@luneau_jay) July 31, 2025

Tort reform

Two more Louisiana laws of interest to truck drivers cover tort reform. Both changes took effect Friday, Aug. 1.

The first reform raises the recovery threshold for uninsured drivers.

Uninsured motorists are prohibited from recovering the first $100,000 in bodily injury and property damage claims. Louisiana law previously set a $15,000 limit on bodily injury. The state has a $25,000 limit on property damage.

Sen. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, said the new law will be able to get a lot of claims out of the state system. He added that the change will ultimately lower insurance rates.

The other reform rule prohibits “recovery of certain damages by unauthorized aliens.”

Specifically, an award of general damages and past and future wages for unauthorized aliens in a vehicle wreck is prohibited. General damages include pain and suffering, as well as other non-economic losses.

Affected persons are allowed to recover for other special damages. Such damages include medical bills, lost wages and property damage.

Colorado

Truck drivers will also be interested in a new Colorado law that is intended to more clearly define price gouging statute for everyday necessities that include fuel.

The new rule prohibits price gouging of goods or services necessary for the health, safety and welfare of Coloradans during a declared emergency.

Price gouging is defined as a price increase of at least 10% above the average cost of the product or good that is not due to seasonal pricing.

“Time and again, we have seen bad actors use disasters as an excuse to raise prices on necessities and line their own pocket,” Sen. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, said in prepared remarks. “It’s time for us to step in and ensure that Colorado families can purchase the things they need – like groceries and diapers – at prices they can afford during times of crisis.”

The new law takes effect Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Arkansas

In Arkansas, a new rule in effect Monday, Aug. 4 covers the use of license plate readers.

State, county and local law enforcement are authorized to use readers. Parking enforcement entities also are permitted to use the devices.

Private use of readers is prohibited, with limited exceptions.

The new law amends statute to permit entities that include private landowners and commercial businesses access to the devices.

A retention time limit of 150 days is included. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.