New scholarships available to become a commercial vehicle technician

Students interested in becoming a commercial vehicle technician have a new opportunity to further their education through a scholarship program announced by the Technology & Maintenance Council.

The scholarships were announced March 7 at the TMC annual meeting in Orlando, Fla.

Two students will be awarded scholarships for up to $12,500 each for their education at a college or vocational school of choice.

To qualify for the commercial vehicle technician scholarships, students must have a 2.5 or higher-grade point average and graduate from an accredited vocational, public, private or parochial high school. Applications must be accompanied by a letter of 400 words or less explaining why applicants want to be involved in the commercial transportation maintenance field as a technician.

A complete list of scholarship rules will be found on the application and will be available on the TMC website. Completed scholarship application packages must be received by the TMC office by April 15 and winners will be notified by May 15.

The Peak Performance Scholarships are underwritten by Old World Industries. The Northbrook, Ill.,-based company is privately held and markets automotive products that include antifreeze, washer fluid, wiper blades, diesel exhaust fluid.

“OWI is excited to support students who are serious about establishing themselves in the heavy-duty transportation and maintenance industry,” OWI CEO Greg Noethlich said in a news release. “We remain committed to helping those passionate about truck maintenance develop the necessary skills to lead the next generation of heavy-duty experts into successful careers for many years to come.”

The Technology & Maintenance Council helps develop the industry’s best practices that address the critical technology and maintenance issues that have the greatest impact on truck fleets. TMC’s member-driven Recommended Maintenance and Engineering Practices have been setting the standards that help trucking companies specify and maintain their fleets more effectively for more than 60 years.

“The initiative, which adds to TMC’s existing portfolio of scholarship offerings, will provide greater choice for deserving scholarship-seeking students looking to prepare for a career as a commercial vehicle technician,” TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell said in a news release. LL