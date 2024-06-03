New rest areas add truck parking in West Texas

June 3, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

Truckers making the long trek across the Lone Star State now have another option for overnight truck parking.

On Friday, May 31, the Texas Department of Transportation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a pair of new “safety rest areas” located on Interstate 10, 9 miles east of Van Horn, and opened them to the public the following day.

With 116 total truck parking spaces, 58 each at the east- and west-bound locations, the two new facilities are among the largest of the state’s 76 rest areas. The department said the new rest areas replace a pair of older existing sites 4 miles east of Van Horn.

Truck parking isn’t the only amenity truckers will enjoy at the new sites. According to the department, the rest areas being constructed across Texas will feature air-conditioned and heated restrooms, wireless internet, indoor exhibits, a tornado shelter, office space for law enforcement and enhanced security, including surveillance cameras.

“TxDOT’s new generation of safety rest areas features regional designs, modern restrooms, interpretive display exhibits of local features and separate parking for cars and trucks,” the department said. “The unique, regional character of each facility not only attracts visitors to stop but also serves these facilities as cultural gateways to nearby communities.”

Brent Johnson, TxDOT roadside facilities section director, said the state paid careful consideration when selecting the location, design, context and construction of the new rest areas.

“Driver fatigue is a major cause of serious traffic crashes across the state,” Brent Johnson, TxDOT roadside facilities section director, told KTSM News. “Our safety rest areas are strategically placed on the highway system to help drivers fight fatigue by enticing them to stop, rest and enjoy amenities before continuing with their trips.” LL

Related News

zero-emission trucks California

Texas

Podcast: EPA hears from public about California’s ever-tighter emission rules

Should the U.S. EPA give California a waiver allowing it to move forward with its Advanced Clean Fleets initiative? Some are not so sure.

By Mark Reddig | August 15

small businesses

News

Coalition asks House committee to protect small businesses from overregulation

A coalition that includes OOIDA is showing support for measures aimed at protecting small businesses from overregulation.

By Mark Schremmer | September 09

truckers

News

OOIDA, TAT plan giveaway for truckers

OOIDA is showing truckers gratitude with a giveaway during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Find out how you can enter to win.

By Land Line Staff | September 09

I-70

News

I-70 bridge over Kansas River abruptly closes

The eastbound Interstate 70 bridge carrying traffic over the Kansas River in Kansas City, Kan., has been closed for repairs.

By SJ Munoz | September 09