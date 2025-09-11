New port of entry now under construction

Expanded capacity, improved security and an economic boost are predicted to accompany a new port of entry in southeast Arizona.

An 80-acre facility will increase the number of commercial inspection booths and truck bays, create secure holding areas and allow for non-intrusive inspection technology and dedicated hazardous material processing spaces, according to a U.S. General Services Administration news release.

“This project reflects GSA’s commitment to building safe, secure and modern ports of entries that meet the needs of today and anticipate the demands of tomorrow,” said GSA Public Buildings Service Acting Commissioner Andrew Heller, who attended the groundbreaking. “By investing in this new commercial port, we’re not only enhancing trade and security at our southern border; we’re also supporting regional economic growth and laying the groundwork for greater prosperity in southeast Arizona.”

The new Douglas Land Port of Entry is being constructed less than 5 miles west of the Raul Hector Castro Land Port of Entry in Cochise County.

Hundreds of thousands of square feet of office space as well as training and inspection facilities for the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Arizona DOT will be built on site.

“The Douglas Commercial Cargo facility will allow the office of field operations to run a comprehensive commercial operation with expanded space allowing for various entry lanes and inspection docks with modern technological advances to enhance our inspections and processing, said CBP Director of Field Operations Guadalupe Ramirez. “This new facility will incentivize an increase in commerce throughout the area, which will have a significant economic impact within the local community, the state and the trade community.”

A new utility corridor along state Route 80, a new industrial warehouse, a business park and broadband infrastructure are regional investments already in place as part of this port project. Additionally, the GSA said it plans a modernization and expansion project at the Castro port of entry.

Construction on these port projects is scheduled to continue through 2028. LL

