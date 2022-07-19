New Pennsylvania law thwarts toll bridge plan

A revision to Pennsylvania statute addresses what was described as an “aggressive overreach” on imposing new tolls on existing bridges via public-private partnerships.

Nearly a decade has passed since the General Assembly approved legislation to authorize the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to create a public-private partnership board. The state’s authorization to use public-private partnerships covers roads, bridges, rail, transit, and parking facilities.

In November 2020, PennDOT announced that it received permission to launch the Major Bridge P3 Initiative, which allows the state to install tolls on major bridges that are in need of repairs. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration backed the initiative.

Critics said the Major Bridge P3 Initiative would permit the state DOT the authority to “essentially tax and appropriate funds without additional oversight” from state lawmakers.

In response, legislation was introduced at the statehouse to reform the P3 statute. Specifically, SB382 called for halting the bridge toll plans.

The bill, SB382, passed the Senate late last year but had stalled in the House due to the governor’s concern about provisions in the legislation to halt the initiative.

Following two rulings issued by the Commonwealth Court to end the tolling program, Gov. Wolf has signed the revisions to statute into law.

Statute changes

Senate Transportation Chairman Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria, led the effort to address the Major Bridge P3 Initiative.

As agreed-to with the governor, the new law increases transparency by requiring PennDOT to publish a detailed analysis and requires the agency to distribute a copy of the P3 Board’s resolution.

A 30-day public comment period also must be completed prior to a P3 Board voting meeting.

Another provision reduces the scope of PennDOT’s power to create user fees for new infrastructure and ensures the General Assembly is given more time to assess any transportation projects passed by the P3 Board.

Additionally, the new law rescinds the state DOT’s Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative and limits the scope to the nine candidate bridges without user fees.

“I had serious concerns with PennDOT’s authority to essentially tax and appropriate funds without additional oversight from the General Assembly,” Langerholc said in a news release.

He adds that “we had to stop PennDOT from adding more costs on Pennsylvania’s hardworking families.”

Today marks the end of PennDOT’s P3 bridge tolling initiative with the enactment of my legislation, Act 84. We prevailed in the legislative process to reign in PennDOT’s power but we will continue the dialogue with @GovernorTomWolf on how to properly fund our roads and bridges. — Senator Wayne Langerholc (@SenLangerholc) July 11, 2022

Public-private partnership bridge toll plans

The Major Bridge P3 Initiative identified the following nine bridges as candidates for tolls:

The Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association and others in the industry testified in opposition to adding tolls to bridges in the state. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association also opposes tolls as a means to enhance transportation revenue.

Langerholc said SB382 puts a “stop to PennDOT’s hostile P3 bridge tolling takeover.”

He adds that Pennsylvania can address bridge needs throughout the state by leveraging $4 billion in new funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Pennsylvania.