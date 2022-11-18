New Pennsylvania law aimed to aid forestry product haulers

A new law in Pennsylvania is expected to improve the safety of forestry product haulers in the state.

State law covering heavy hauling permits for pulpwood or wood chips has restricted the number of axles that a tractor-trailer combination may use to haul 95,000 pounds (five axles) and 107,000 pounds (six axles).

The rule revision pursued by Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Northampton, changes the statute that covers affected loads. Specifically, SB1171 removes the restriction on permit holders to only use tractor-trailers with limited axles.

Boscola has said amending the forestry product haulers rule gives permit holders the option to use equipment with additional axles if the load meets the weight criteria of the permit.

She said the change is important for public safety because additional axles can provide increased braking power while spreading the vehicle’s weight over a larger surface area.

Spreading the weight reduces the impact of the load on road surfaces, reducing roadway maintenance costs and improving a hauler’s ability to come to a controlled stop, Boscola said.

Additional provisions, besides for forestry product haulers

Also included in the new law are provisions related to highway restriction exemptions, transport of baled garbage, U.S.DOT number waivers for some vehicles, and allowing commercial implements of husbandry on freeways.

An implement of husbandry is described as a self-propelled vehicle that is used exclusively for agricultural operations.

SB1171 authorizes a commercial implement of husbandry not exceeding 12 feet in width, including wheels and tires, to be driven between sunrise and sunset on freeways. The permission does not apply to travel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike or an interstate highway.

Additional requirements for affected loads also are included.

The garbage provision states that all waste, refuse or rubbish being transported within the state to be covered over all exposed areas within a woven bag. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Pennsylvania is available.

