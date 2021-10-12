New Orleans woman’s guilty plea brings ‘Operation Sideswipe’ convictions to 28

October 12, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

A New Orleans woman has pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud in a sweeping conspiracy to stage wrecks with commercial vehicles and defraud insurance companies.

Federal prosecutors say Aisha Thompson’s guilty plea brings the total number of defendants convicted in “Operation Sideswipe” to 28.

At least 40 people have been charged in connection with the Operation Sideswipe scheme, which federal authorities say involved an elaborate network of “spotters” and “slammers” who helped recruit individuals to deliberately crash into commercial motor vehicles and then sue for personal injury damages.

Thompson, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court on Oct. 6 to conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to the guilty plea, Thompson along with her co-defendants, Dewayne Coleman, Erica Lee Thompson, Donisha Lee, Donreion Lee and an unidentified passenger, conspired to commit mail fraud in connection with a staged crash occurring on Sept. 6, 2017.

Thompson falsely claimed that she was a passenger in co-defendant Erica Lee’s SUV when it intentionally crashed into a tractor-trailer owned by Averitt Express. Thompson was not in the vehicle, but the unidentified passenger used Thompson’s name as her own when giving a statement to police.

Thompson and the other codefendants sought out an attorney and made claims for damages, despite not being involved in the crash. The case was settled for $30,000. She faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, plus up to three years of supervised release and/or a fine of $250,000. A sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 16, 2022.

The driver of the SUV, Cornelius Garrison, was charged by federal prosecutors as a “ringleader” in the scheme, which has been linked to dozens of crashes in the New Orleans area. Less than a week after being identified as a “slammer” responsible for at least 50 crashes, Garrison was found shot to death in an apartment in the St. Bernard neighborhood of New Orleans. LL

Read more news from the state of Louisiana here.

Int'l Used Trucks

Related News

Supply Chain

Louisiana

Supply chain not a trucking problem

Like many in the general public, truckers have trouble getting parts due to supply chain problems; but a trucker shortage was not the cause.

By Mark Reddig | October 12

Welcome to Texas sign photo by Tim Patterson

Crime & Courts

Texas court rejects government liability in motorist floodwater drowning

How much responsibility does a county hold to warn motorists of flood waters on roads? More specifically, how adequate should signage be?

By Tyson Fisher | October 12

Nevada Trucking Association challenges prevailing wage determination

Crime & Courts

Nevada Trucking Association challenges prevailing wage determination

Three Nevada trade associations are suing the Department of Labor, claiming it illegally imported outside data to calculate a higher prevailing wage.

By Tyson Fisher | October 11

Kentucky broker pleads guilty to hazmat violations

Crime & Courts

Kentucky broker pleads guilty to hazmat violations

A Kentucky freight broker must serve six months of house arrest after pleading guilty to hazmat violations involving radioactive waste.

By Land Line Staff | October 08