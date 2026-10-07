New name, same great service

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s drug- and alcohol-testing program is getting a bit of a new look.

Since 1990, CMCI, or Consortium Management Company Inc., has helped small business truckers stay compliant with U.S. DOT drug- and alcohol-testing regulations. Going forward, the commitment to helping carriers won’t be changing, but the name is.

Recently, the Association announced that CMCI would be changing to OOIDA Drug and Alcohol Testing Program. The change acknowledges the program’s connection to the Association and its commitment to serving truckers. While the name may be different, the dedicated service carriers have come to expect isn’t.

OOIDA Drug and Alcohol Testing Program assists carriers with:

Managing your random testing program

Sending testing notifications

Maintaining testing records

Coordinating testing appointments

Providing compliance support

Assisting with FMCSA Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse requirements

Answering questions about your testing program

Additional details about OOIDA Drug and Alcohol Testing Program are available online or by calling 816-229-5791. LL