New Michigan laws fund patrols on rural roads

A bill package signed into law in Michigan boosts funding for police patrols on rural roads throughout the state.

Currently, the state uses a portion of traffic tickets to help cover costs to patrol roads outside of cities and villages. There is a $10 fee attached to each $40 traffic civil infraction to help pay for patrols on secondary roads.

The projected revenue for fiscal year 2021-22 is $5.8 million. An additional $4 million from the general fund totals $9.8 million.

Funding covers about 100 road patrol deputies.

Rep. Mike Mueller, R-Linden, said relying on revenue from traffic tickets creates “a bad public perception.”

Liquor tax fix

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law the bill package – HB5569, HB5732, HB5772 – that instead taps a portion of liquor taxes to fund the state’s secondary road patrol program.

The program is used to monitor traffic violations, enforce the state’s criminal law, investigate motor vehicle accidents, and provide emergency assistance on or near a patrolled highway or road.

Rep. Tommy Brann, R-Wyoming, said revenue from traffic fines has declined in recent years. On the other hand, he said liquor tax revenue has increased.

“Why try to patch up a broken funding system year after year? Let’s solve the problem instead,” Brann said in a news release. “Now we’ll have a sustainable road patrol with stable funding.”

A 4% excise tax on spirits will be tapped for a flat $15 million annually for sheriff’s departments to patrol rural roads – up from about $10 million yearly. Additionally, an inflation adjustment is included.

The governor said that the bills keep drivers safe by putting more officers on the road, improving recruitment and retention efforts, and bolstering training. LL

