New Michigan law increases weight allowance for electric trucks

A new Michigan law authorizes heavier electric trucks on state roadways.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law a bill to authorize electric-powered trucks to weigh up to 82,000 pounds – up from 80,000 pounds.

Michigan already permits heavier weight for natural gas-powered trucks

In 2015, Congress passed the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act. The act raised the weight limit for natural gas and electric battery-powered tractor trailers to 82,000 pounds.

The federal act authorizes states to raise the weight on interstates within their borders.

Two years later, Michigan permitted trucks powered primarily by natural gas to weigh up to 82,000 pounds. State lawmakers were told the additional weight authorization was necessary to counter revenue losses of up to 2% to 3% per load for companies operating trucks powered by natural gas.

The weight exception for trucks powered by natural gas mirrors the federal weight exception.

Advocates have said the change is essential to facilitate the transition to electric vehicles, because heavier equipment is required to power trucks operating on electric battery power and natural gas.

2024 law

Previously SB501, the new law adopts the 82,000-pound weight allowance for electric trucks.

The new rule allows an electric truck tractor to exceed axle loading and weight load maximums by up to 2,000 pounds. The gross weight of an electric truck tractor or a combination of an electric truck tractor and semitrailer, however, is limited to 82,000 pounds.

Following in the footsteps of the feds

Advocates have pointed out that the rule is common throughout the country and that the change in Michigan simply affords the same weight standard used for vehicles powered by natural gas.

Sen. Darrin Camilleri’s office previously told a committee the weight allowance would make it much easier for truck owners to convert to electric trucks.

“As the state pursues making transportation less carbon-intensive, electric trucks are an obvious solution,” a Camilleri spokesperson said. “The focus is on short-haul operators in areas that include downriver (Wayne County) and southeast Michigan. The routes there are not as long and more standardized.”

Camilleri, D-Trenton, previously told lawmakers the change would allow truck operators to convert to electric trucks without a penalty in the amount of payload they can carry.

Road damage concerns highlighted

A bill analysis stated that failure to accommodate for heavier batteries would delay the transition to electric trucks. The analysis also addressed concern about accelerated deterioration of roads and bridges caused by heavier trucks.

“In the long run, allowing these heavier vehicles on the road would wear down the roads and bridges faster and require higher funding at the state and local level to maintain road and bridge quality,” the analysis read.

Critics at the statehouse also questioned why the additional weight allowance shouldn’t be extended to all carriers. LL

