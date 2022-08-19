New Michigan law clears path for autonomous vehicle roadways

A new Michigan law is touted to help pave the way for autonomous vehicle roadways in the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed into law a bill to move the state forward with development of a connected and automated vehicle corridor. Specifically, the new rule allows the state to move forward with the development of a connected and automated vehicle corridor.

“Michigan put the world on wheels, but the automotive industry as we know it is beginning to take new forms,” Sen. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth, said in a news release. “We need to solidify Michigan’s role in the future of vehicle technology as well, and this legislation does just that.”

He adds that adapting and testing the state’s roadways “goes hand in hand with emerging vehicle technologies.”

Background of Michigan’s autonomous vehicle rule

In 2016, a bill package was signed into law by then-Gov. Rick Snyder that updated the state’s laws on autonomous vehicles.

Since then, Michigan permits the operation of autonomous vehicles on public roads and does not require a person to be inside the vehicle. Operators are required to supervise and control the vehicle. Truck platoons, however, are required to have a CDL holder behind the wheel.

Intended to boost autonomous vehicle research in the state, the 6-year-old statute allows for testing of vehicles on small stretches of public roads that are decommissioned.

Statute revision

Previously SB706, the new law permits the Michigan Department of Transportation and Office of Future Mobility and Electrification to work jointly with the private sector to create and put into use automated vehicle roadway technology.

MDOT also is given authority to designate a segment of the roadway under its jurisdiction as an automated vehicle roadway. The rule also applies to certain driving lanes.

Safety benefit touted

Advocates say increased use of autonomous vehicles will improve road safety.

They cite figures from the Michigan Senate Fiscal Agency that show driver behavior factors into nearly 90% of all fatal crashes. Connected autonomous vehicles and automated roadways could contribute to the reduction or elimination of traffic fatalities, supporters say.

Critics say the new rule confuses who would be liable if a person is injured or killed on the affected roadways. LL

