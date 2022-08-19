New Michigan law clears path for autonomous vehicle roadways

August 19, 2022

Keith Goble

|

A new Michigan law is touted to help pave the way for autonomous vehicle roadways in the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed into law a bill to move the state forward with development of a connected and automated vehicle corridor. Specifically, the new rule allows the state to move forward with the development of a connected and automated vehicle corridor.

“Michigan put the world on wheels, but the automotive industry as we know it is beginning to take new forms,” Sen. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth, said in a news release. “We need to solidify Michigan’s role in the future of vehicle technology as well, and this legislation does just that.”

He adds that adapting and testing the state’s roadways “goes hand in hand with emerging vehicle technologies.”

Background of Michigan’s autonomous vehicle rule

In 2016, a bill package was signed into law by then-Gov. Rick Snyder that updated the state’s laws on autonomous vehicles.

Since then, Michigan permits the operation of autonomous vehicles on public roads and does not require a person to be inside the vehicle. Operators are required to supervise and control the vehicle. Truck platoons, however, are required to have a CDL holder behind the wheel.

Intended to boost autonomous vehicle research in the state, the 6-year-old statute allows for testing of vehicles on small stretches of public roads that are decommissioned.

Statute revision

Previously SB706, the new law permits the Michigan Department of Transportation and Office of Future Mobility and Electrification to work jointly with the private sector to create and put into use automated vehicle roadway technology.

MDOT also is given authority to designate a segment of the roadway under its jurisdiction as an automated vehicle roadway. The rule also applies to certain driving lanes.

Safety benefit touted

Advocates say increased use of autonomous vehicles will improve road safety.

They cite figures from the Michigan Senate Fiscal Agency that show driver behavior factors into nearly 90% of all fatal crashes. Connected autonomous vehicles and automated roadways could contribute to the reduction or elimination of traffic fatalities, supporters say.

Critics say the new rule confuses who would be liable if a person is injured or killed on the affected roadways. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Michigan.

 

TravelCenters

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

California AB5 Port of Los Angeles truck photo

Michigan

AB5 likely to hit supply chain

AB5 may lead to a snowball effect in trucking, and one of those effects is likely going to hit the supply chain. Dean Croke of DAT explains.

By Mark Reddig | July 14

Port of Oakland photo by Ingrid Taylar

News

Port of Oakland blames AB5 protest on 28% decline

A weeklong protest over California’s Assembly Bill 5 led to a 28% decrease in container volume, the Port of Oakland says.

By Mark Schremmer | August 19

Love’s Travel Stops sign

News

Love’s Travel Stops adds location in Minnesota

Love’s Travel Stops has opened a new location in Columbus, Minn. The newest location – the fourth in the state – adds 84 truck parking spots.

By Land Line Staff | August 19

Welcome to Pennsylvania Sign Photo by formulanone

News

Pennsylvania commission approves updated 12-year transportation plan

Pennsylvania’s 12-year program includes billions of dollars for highway and bridge projects, as well as funding for transit and other modes of transport.

By Tyson Fisher | August 19