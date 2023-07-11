New Mexico to adopt Advanced Clean Trucks rule

New Mexico is the latest state to adopt California’s Advanced Clean Trucks rule.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently announced that New Mexico will adopt California’s Advanced Clean Trucks rule, which is the strongest emission rule in the nation.

According to the Advanced Clean Trucks rule, manufacturers who certify Class 2b-8 chassis or complete vehicles with combustion engines would be required to sell zero-emission trucks as an increasing percentage of their annual sales from 2024 to 2035. By 2035, zero-emission truck/chassis sales would need to be 55% of Class 2b-3 truck sales, 75% of Class 4-8 straight truck sales, and 40% of truck tractor sales.

“These rules will speed up much-needed investment in New Mexico’s electric vehicle and clean hydrogen fueling infrastructure, create new job opportunities and, most importantly, result in cleaner and healthier air for all New Mexicans to breathe,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

The rules only apply to automakers, not auto dealers or consumers. The Advanced Clean Trucks rule does not prohibit the sale or ownership of new or used gasoline-powered trucks.

California is the only state allowed to adopt emission requirements that are stricter than federal regulations. With an economy that would rank fourth in the world if it were its own country, regulations set by California may have a trickledown effect as manufacturers scramble to compete in the state.

Several states have adopted California’s Advanced Clean Trucks rule, but those states have been waiting on the federal government to grant California’s waivers.

Advanced Clean Trucks opposition

Trucking industry stakeholders argue that California is moving too fast with its Advanced Clean Trucks rule.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has long argued that truckers also want a cleaner environment but that the technology must be reliable and cost-effective.

“This is another example of California approving onerous regulations that increase operating costs for truckers within the state,” said Jay Grimes, OOIDA director of federal affairs. “Whether it’s CARB emission requirements or misguided legislation like AB5, it’s no surprise we’re seeing small-business truckers and independent contractors looking for opportunities elsewhere. Vehicle reliability and affordability are top priorities for OOIDA members. We have yet to see proof that electric (commercial motor vehicles) are a realistic option for most trucking businesses considering the price tag and lack of charging infrastructure.”

On June 5, 19 state attorneys general filed a petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit challenging California’s Advanced Clean Trucks regulation. According to an Iowa Office of the Attorney General news release, the Advanced Clean Trucks regulation will cost businesses and consumers as it will hike the prices of a new truck to the high six figures.

Iowa led the lawsuit joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming. LL

