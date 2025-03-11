New Mexico speed limit differential bill advances

A bill nearing passage in the New Mexico Senate would introduce a speed limit differential for cars and trucks.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association believes roadways are safest when all vehicles are allowed to travel at the same rate of speed. The Association does not advocate for a specific speed limit.

New Mexico has 75 mph speed limits for all vehicles traveling on the state’s largest highways. Trucks traveling on multi-lane highways outside of municipalities are required to stay in the right-hand lane. Exceptions include overtaking and passing another vehicle.

Senate Bill 226

One bill, SB226, would slow down trucks to 65 mph on affected roadways. Violators would face $250 fines.

Sen. George Munoz, D-Gallup, told the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee that despite the left-lane rule, traveling on Interstate 40 with trucks is frustrating.

“If you ever drive I-40, you will enjoy the semi-truck traffic that tries to pass one another going up a hill at 55 mph. Traffic lines up for 10 miles. It’s a real safety factor,” Munoz testified.

His solution is implementing a speed limit differential.

“Senate Bill 226 just requires trucks to drive 65 mph,” Munoz told the Senate Judiciary Committee. “A few years ago, we did semis in the right-hand lane. That still didn’t fix the problem. This bill now just requires semi tractors in the right-hand lane at 65.”

Prior to the committee vote, Sen. Joshua Sanchez, R-Bosque, drew attention to the source of the problem.

“The issue is with the big corporate trucks that are governed at like 62, 65. Independent truckers run 75. (Big corporate trucks) are the guys who clog it up. It is a mess. I don’t know how to solve it … That’s why I wrote a no – for the independent truckers,” Sanchez said.

“They will get caught speeding. That’s how you solve it,” Munoz retorted.

A bill analysis from the New Mexico Department of Transportation, however, states that “this legislation could potentially result in at least a 10-mph speed limit differential between truck tractors and other vehicles on interstates, leading potentially to speed differential-related crashes as well as additional congestion.”

OOIDA challenges bill sponsor’s thinking

OOIDA believes different speed limits are counterproductive to safety. Specifically, speed differentials create more interactions between cars and trucks, which leads to dangerous passing, aggressive driving and an increase in the number of accidents.

Doug Morris, OOIDA director of state government affairs, said it is apparent Munoz views trucks as a nuisance.

Morris added that the bill sponsor must not be aware that motorists are responsible for more accidents than trucks.

“Many states who had split speed limits have gone back to standardized speeds for all vehicles,” Morris said. “What happens is that while trucks are going slower, there are more interactions with passing cars, causing a higher likelihood of an accident.”

The bill has advanced from the Senate Transportation Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee. The next stop is the Senate floor.

If approved there, SB226 would head to the House. Time is running out. The Legislature is scheduled to adjourn for the year on March 22. LL

More Land Line coverage of New Mexico news is available.