New Maryland laws expand use of speed cameras

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has signed into law multiple rule changes for the use of speed cameras around the state. The new rules take effect Oct. 1.

Speed cameras are used in counties that include Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington. There are 45 municipalities throughout the state that are also authorized to use the devices.

The cameras are also permitted in highway work zones.

As of 2024, work zone violations caught on camera include graduated fines. All other locales in the state have a maximum $40 fine for such speed violations.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association contends the focus on the revenue-generating devices ignores the more logical and reasoned approach to roads and traffic: keep traffic moving in as safe a manner as possible.

Statewide

The first new Maryland law sets escalating fines for violations caught on speed cameras. Fines will range from $40 to $425.

HB182 sets at $40 the base fine for exceeding the posted speed by 12-15 mph. The $425 maximum fine will be reserved for driving at least 40 mph over the speed limit.

Delegate Vaughn Stewart, D-Montgomery, told a House committee that despite the presence of speed cameras, the flat $40 fine “fails to provide an adequate deterrent, allowing reckless drivers to continue putting lives at risk with little consequences.”

Stewart highlighted incidents on Maryland Route 210, or Indian Head Highway, as justification for why stronger penalties are needed.

Often referred to as the “highway of death,” Stewart said speed cameras used along the route that connects Washington, D.C., to multiple suburbs recorded 204 drivers exceeding 100 mph from August 2023 to October 2023. One speeder was recorded driving 170 mph.

“By aligning penalties with the severity of the offense, Maryland can hold reckless drivers accountable, deter dangerous speeding and protect the most vulnerable road users,” Stewart testified.

Prince George’s County

A related new law focuses on the stretch of Indian Head Highway in Prince George’s County.

Since 2018, Prince George’s County has used speed cameras. Initially, the county’s use of cameras was limited to one intersection along the highway for five years.

A year later, the state’s second-largest county was permitted to post up to three speed cameras for the highway.

In 2023, state lawmakers authorized doubling to six the number of speed cameras along the route. The sunset date for the program was also extended through September 2028.

Previously HB349, the new law creates the same fine structure as HB182 for speed camera violations on the county’s portion of the highway.

Baltimore area

Speed cameras are coming to two interstate highways in Baltimore County.

SB338 authorizes the State Highway Administration to place up to six speed cameras on Interstate 83 in Baltimore County. Eight speed cameras are also authorized for I-695 in the state’s third-largest county.

The cameras can be placed in either direction along the interstates.

Highway users nabbed exceeding the posted speed limit by at least 12 mph would receive automated tickets.

Fines collected are required to be used to cover roadway and safety improvement costs on both highways in the county.

Another new law increases from two to four the number of speed cameras along I-83 in the city of Baltimore. The city is not part of Baltimore County.

HB913 also repeals a 2026 sunset date for the devices on the city’s stretch of I-83.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told a House committee the speed cameras have contributed to a decline in crashes and improved driver compliance.

“Even with the current camera systems in place, Baltimore City still ranked third among jurisdictions in fatal crashes, which shows that more still can and needs to be done in order to improve safety,” Scott said.

Critics said the fact the city still ranked third in fatal crashes shows that the devices do not result in improved safety, but they do increase revenue.

Montgomery County

The state’s largest county is also in line to get more speed cameras.

HB988 authorizes the placement of speed cameras on state Route 200, or the Intercounty Connector, in Montgomery County.

Before cameras are posted, the state Transportation Authority will be required to notify the public of the placement of speed cameras and ensure there is specified signage notifying road users about the cameras.

HB1173 extends the authority of speed cameras in the county to highways identified as having a high risk for crashes that result in serious bodily injury or death. LL

More Land Line coverage of Maryland news is available.