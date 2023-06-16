New Maine law covers vehicle snow and ice removal

A new law in Maine addresses concerns about snow and ice removal from atop certain vehicles. Maine law already requires all vehicle loads to be properly secured to prevent falling.

Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill that clarifies snow or ice resulting from a snow event is included in the protection.

Rep. Bruce White, D-Waterville, said the new law is intended to encourage motorists to take measures to “reasonably prevent” snow or ice from falling off the vehicle.

“With this new law, more Mainers will be safe traveling on our roads in the winter,” White said in prepared remarks. “It will help provide accountability for drivers and prevent unnecessary deaths, injuries and damage to vehicles.”

Large vehicle exemption

Previously LD522, the new law requires drivers of vehicles with a registered weight below 10,000 pounds to take “reasonable measures” to prevent snow or ice on the vehicle from falling off while driving.

Incidents that cause property damage or physical injury would result in $50 fines. Subsequent violations could result in fines between $150 and $250.

Maine State Police Lt. Bruce Scott clarified to a committee that motorists would only be in violation if snow or ice falling from a vehicle causes property damage or injury. He said drivers must take “reasonable steps” to prevent a problem.

Larger vehicles and trucks are not included in the requirement. White referenced concerns voiced about a truck provision for the exclusion.

“Obviously, it is a little more difficult for them to get up and clear those off,” he previously told lawmakers.

Truck groups react

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association welcomes the “common-sense approach” to the safety issue.

The Maine Motor Transport Association Vice President Tim Doyle said his group recognizes there is no easy solution to the issue.

“Clearing the snow and ice from passenger vehicles is relatively easy and safe to accomplish,” Doyle said in previous written testimony. “Clearing the snow and ice from commercial trucks, however, is not easy, safe, and sometimes not even possible.”

He adds that drivers on the road have very few publicly available options for clearing snow from trailer roofs.

Other states address snow and ice issue

Rules covering concerns about accumulations atop vehicles are in place in states that include Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

Advocates say a snow and ice rule makes enforcement easier. Others say it creates a significant deterrent for not cleaning off a vehicle following a snow or ice storm. LL

