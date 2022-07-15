New Love’s Travel Stop opens in Illinois

July 15, 2022

Land Line Staff

Love’s Travel Stops has opened a new location in Monroe Center, Ill., located off Interstate 39 at Exit 111 (16991 East Illinois Route 72).

The new Love’s adds 70 truck parking spaces and 55 jobs to Ogle County.

“Love’s is continuing to open new locations to provide customers with clean and safe places to stop, making summer travel more convenient,” Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, said in a statement. “The Love’s in Monroe Center is the company’s 32nd location in Illinois, and our team members are excited to help get professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers the following amenities:

  • More than 12,000 square feet.
  • Godfather’s Pizza and Subway (opening July 18).
  • 70 truck parking spaces.
  • 64 car parking spaces.
  • Four RV parking spaces.
  • Seven diesel bays.
  • Six showers.
  • Laundry facilities.
  • CAT scale.
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
  • Brand-name snacks.
  • Fresh Kitchen concept.
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
  • Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, the company will donate $2,000 to Stillman Valley High School. LL

