New Louisiana laws of note to trucking industry

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has acted to sign into law tort reform bills of interest to the trucking industry.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association advocates for reform to civil liability rules to reduce lawsuit abuse. OOIDA contends that plaintiff’s lawyers constantly grow more aggressive with theories and arguments, trying to reach into the pockets of truck drivers who often have little to no fault for an unfortunate incident.

House Bill 431

The first new law affecting the trucking industry modifies the state’s pure comparative fault system.

Pure comparative fault allows a plaintiff’s right to damages to be reduced by the plaintiff’s liability. Plaintiffs are not barred from recovery.

Rep. Emily Chenevert, R-Baton Rouge, said the current system allows someone who is 99% at fault for a wreck to get a payout from someone who is 1% at fault.

Previously HB431, the new law shifts the pure comparative fault system to a modified standard.

Effective Jan. 1, 2026, the new law changes the rule so that anyone at least 51% at fault in a wreck is prohibited from collecting damages.

2025 Legislative Session Recap: Progress Made, But the Fight Isn’t Over This session brought real progress—like the passage of HB 431, which moves Louisiana toward a more balanced legal system through modified comparative fault. But there’s still work to do. Louisiana continues… — LA Motor Transport Assn., Inc. (@TruckinginLA) June 17, 2025

House Bill 434

Another new law relevant to the trucking industry is touted to strengthen Louisiana’s “no pay, no play” law.

HB434 raises the recovery threshold for uninsured drivers.

Uninsured motorists soon will be prohibited from recovering the first $100,000 in bodily injury and property damage claims. Louisiana law now has a $15,000 limit on bodily injury. The state has a $25,000 limit on property damage.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Sen. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, said the new law will be able to get a lot of claims out of the state system.

He pointed out that 15% to 30% of vehicles on the road are uninsured.

“If you block those people, who are abusing the system and not buying insurance, if you block them from bringing claims, you’re going to lower the amount of litigation,” Seabaugh said.

He added that the change will ultimately lower insurance rates.

The new law takes effect Aug. 1.

House Bill 436

In effect Aug. 1 is a new rule to “prohibit recovery of certain damages by unauthorized aliens.”

HB436 prohibits an award of general damages and past and future wages for unauthorized aliens in a vehicle wreck. General damages include pain and suffering and other non-economic losses.

Affected persons will be allowed to recover for other special damages. Such damages include medical bills, lost wages and property damage.

I just passed two major reforms to help lower auto insurance in Louisiana:

🛑 No more payouts for illegal immigrants who cause a wreck.

🎭 No more passing celebrity ad costs onto you.

Protecting working families and putting people before profits. #lalege

🎥 Watch the video: pic.twitter.com/sHA4Ep3dU8 — State Representative Gabe Firment (@FirmentGabe) June 19, 2025

House Bill 450

One new law already in effect benefits the trucking industry. Specifically, the new rule cancels the Housley Presumption.

The legal doctrine presumes a link between a wreck and an injury, even without proof of a link. The burden of proof is placed on the defense to disprove causation.

HB450 is described as restoring fairness by requiring real evidence in personal injury claims. The change is touted to help eliminate inflated lawsuits and reduce insurance costs.

Advocates add the rule change shifts the burden of proof about injuries related to a wreck back to the plaintiffs.

House Bill 549

Dashboard cameras are the subject of another new law that is focused on the trucking industry.

The technology is touted to enhance safety, reduce insurance fraud and lower claims costs.

HB549 requires insurers authorized to issue commercial vehicle insurance policies in the state to provide a discount for policyholders of commercial vehicles with dash cams and telematics systems.

Policyholders must provide proof the dash cam and telematics system are installed and operational. The discount is available during issuance or renewal.

The effective date is Jan. 1, 2026.

State trucking group welcomes progress

The Louisiana Motor Transport Association said the enacted reforms represent “meaningful progress toward correcting a legal environment that has contributed to escalating insurance premiums.”

The group added that the state is far from done addressing the “insurance crisis and lawsuit abuse culture.” LMTA said issues that still need to be addressed include transparency in medical billing and elimination of phantom damages. LL

