New Louisiana law to collect electric, hybrid vehicle fee

June 28, 2022

Keith Goble

|

A new Louisiana law is intended to address supplementing transportation funding via owners of electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and other alternative fuel vehicles.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law a bill that imposes annual road-use fees for electric and hybrid vehicles. Specifically, annual fees of $110 for electric vehicles and $60 for hybrid vehicles will be implemented.

The fees will take effect Jan. 1.

Rep. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge, said the annual fee is what the average traditional vehicle owner would pay yearly from the state’s 20-cent-per-gallon fuel tax. The figure was based on average miles traveled per gallon.

Supporters said electric and hybrid vehicle owners need to pay something for road use.

Joining nearly 30 states

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will receive 70% of the money collected. The rest of the money will be directed to the Parish Transportation Fund, where it will be distributed to local governments.

About 30 states impose a special registration fee for plug-in electric and/or plug-in hybrid vehicles.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson has said the new fees in HB1031 allow Louisiana to follow in the footsteps of many other states.

“The intent behind this bill is to establish a principle of paying a fair share,” Wilson recently testified. “And the fair share is that with the evolution and the growth in electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles that’s something we’re currently not taking advantage of.” LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Louisiana.

 

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

