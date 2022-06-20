New Louisiana law double fines, authorizes camera use on Atchafalaya Bridge

A new law in Louisiana addresses concern about travel along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Motorists are allowed to travel up to 60 mph along the Interstate 10 span in south Louisiana. Truck drivers are allowed to travel up to 55 mph along the span connecting Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Additionally, trucks are limited to use the left lane only for passing.

State law authorizes fines of up to $175 for speed and lane-use violations. Repeat offenders face up to $500 fines.

Safety corridor

Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law a bill to designate the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge as a “highway safety corridor.”

Distinction as a highway safety corridor authorizes double fines for speeding. Offenders would first be issued warnings before they are issued a $350 citation for a third offense. Subsequent offenses would result in $1,000 fines.

Fine revenue above the cost of operation would be split between the parishes of Iberville and St. Martin. The 18-mile span is located in the two parishes.

Enforcement cameras

Previously SB435, the new law includes a provision to authorize the use of enforcement cameras to track vehicle travel times. It takes effect on Aug. 1.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, says change is needed to address safety concerns along the span. He said that one year ago there were 269 accidents with 89 injuries and two fatalities.

When the new rule takes effect later this summer, cameras can be used to monitor for speeding along the bridge.

Cortez said the transportation department will be required to post cameras along the span to time how long it takes a vehicle to travel to certain points along the bridge.

Cameras will be posted at both of the bridge entrances, at the two exits along the corridor, and at the end of the bridge each direction.

Vehicles that reach the points along the bridge at travel rates faster than would be expected for the vehicle and posted speed would be subject to a violation notice.

During previous discussion on the bill, Cortez said that something needs to be done to help law enforcement counter the use of mobile apps that alert drivers to where law enforcement vehicles are located.

“Everybody knows where the police are, so they just go as fast as they want until they get a few hundred yards from police and they slow down,” Cortez told a House committee. “When they pass them they take off again … It’s pretty much a cat and mouse game.”

Cortez adds that the additional enforcement option is necessary because of limited shoulder space that makes it a safety hazard for state troopers to enforce traffic rules on the bridge.

Critics said that automated enforcement conflicts with Fourth Amendment rights under the Constitution. They cited a driver’s inability to confront their accuser when it is a camera.

Additional signs on the Atchafalaya Bridge

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development also is responsible for placing additional signage along the roadway to alert travelers of the speed limits and truck lane restriction.

There will be eight sets of speed limit signs placed on the eastbound portion of the bridge. Eight sets of signs will also be placed on the westbound side.

Additionally, six sets of “trucks right lane only” signs will be equally spaced on the eastbound portion of the bridge. The same number of signs will be posted along the westbound stretch.

Truck traffic

One concern voiced about travel along the bridge focused on enforcement of the truck lane rule.

Shawn Wilson, director of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, said the issue of truck travel is best addressed by placing signage to alert trucks about the left lane restriction.

“I think the best way we can address that … is by law we’re putting six signs up that say trucks are restricted to the right lane, and so I think that will help tremendously,” Wilson previously testified. “I think everybody is going to look at this enforcement corridor as one to treat more seriously and drive responsibly, so I think it will address the trucks that are in the left lane.” LL

