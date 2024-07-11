New Louisiana law addresses commercial vehicle liability

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has signed into law a bill that covers commercial vehicle liability. Another truck bill that addressed towing did not pass.

The new law covers optional equipment on commercial vehicles that is not required by state or federal law. Specifically, the new rule states there is no duty to have optional equipment that is not required by law.

Rep. Rodney Schamerhorn, R-Hornbeck, said the protection applies to optional equipment that includes lighted side mirrors and automatic braking systems.

As a result, a person who owns, operates or leases a truck is not liable for failure to install optional equipment. Absence of optional equipment also is not admissible to establish an owner’s negligence.

The protection does not apply to vehicles involved in a crash after failure to comply with a law requiring a mandatory recall.

Jake Jacoby, president of the Truck Renting and Leasing Association, said at a recent hearing the rule change is necessary to address a growing number of lawsuits that argue although the driver followed the law, the driver should have done more.

He added that “if you’ve done everything correct, you cannot be held liable for something you did not add that is not required by law.”

Previously HB785, the new law takes effect Aug. 1.

Towing reform

Another bill that died addressed second towing of commercial vehicles.

Louisiana law provides a weight exemption on an initial tow of a disabled large truck to the nearest available repair facility.

HB950 was intended to address instances when supply chain issues such as a lack of needed parts at a preferred facility can result in a truck owner needing to have a second tow.

The bill sought to authorize during a second tow that a heavy-duty tow truck transporting a commercial vehicle would not to be assessed an overweight penalty when towing a disabled truck within 150 miles from the location the vehicle became disabled. The exception would apply for 24 hours from the time the vehicle was reported disabled.

On such occasions, the combined weight of the tow truck and disabled truck could not exceed 135,000 pounds.

Additionally, transporting a disabled truck from the location the vehicle became disabled to the nearest appropriate repair facility as directed by the vehicle owner would be permitted.

The exception would not apply to any additional commercial vehicle tows after the initial 24-hour period except when the initial tow request is on a weekend or holiday and the repair facility does not open until the next business day.

House lawmakers previously approved the bill, but the effort failed to come up for a vote in the Senate Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee. As a result, the bill died.

Truckers and state unable to resolve differences

The Louisiana Motor Transport Association advocated for the weight clarification. The group said the change is necessary to address confusion on the issue.

LMTA President Rene Amar told the committee truckers need clarity from the state on the issue.

Jacques Barry of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development testified that the direction of a vehicle owner should not supersede what U.S. law allows on federal highways. He added that the bill could ultimately result in fewer federal dollars being available to the state.

Sen. Pat Connick, R-Marrero, said during the lone Senate committee hearing on the bill that the committee would hold the bill to allow DOTD and LMTA to reach an agreement. LL

