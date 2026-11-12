New lights, cameras and rules target work-zone dangers

Work zones leave little room for mistakes. One missed warning, sudden stop or unsafe move can put road crews, truckers and others in danger.

Pennsylvania is aiming for those risks with new rules for driver education, work-zone enforcement and roadside warning lights – changes truckers will notice on the road.

Pennsylvania targets work-zone safety with new driver education

A moment of inattention in a highway work zone can have serious consequences. Pennsylvania is taking aim at that risk by putting work-zone safety into driver education.

HB2336 requires the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to teach new drivers about work-zone safety and the penalties for unsafe driving.

The law also requires at least one work-zone safety question on the state driver’s license exam.

Rep. Ed Neilson, D-Philadelphia, said new drivers need to understand the dangers facing workers who repair roads, bridges and highways.

“It’s important that new or inexperienced drivers are prepared to safely drive through highway work zones,” Neilson said. “The sudden stop of traffic, the flashing lights and changing lane patterns can overwhelm any driver, but education is the key to prevention.”

Neilson said the training will cover work-zone speed limits and what drivers should expect. It will also explain the penalties for unsafe behavior.

For truckers, work zones leave little room for mistakes. Lane shifts, sudden stops and changing traffic patterns can put drivers in tight spots. Better-trained motorists may be more prepared to slow down and share the road safely.

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Bill targets unsafe driving in work zones

Road crews often work just feet away from moving traffic. A driver who ignores warning signals can put workers and other motorists at risk.

HB2628 would allow mobile automated safety systems in lane-restricted highway work zones.

The portable systems would use traffic signals and gates to control traffic without human flaggers. Cameras and computers would record vehicles that pass designated stopping points after receiving visual warnings.

The system would take pictures of suspected violations. It would then send those images to law enforcement. Officers would review the evidence before deciding whether a violation occurred. If they confirm a violation, a financial penalty would go to the vehicle’s registered owner.

The proposal is aimed at preventing drivers from ignoring work-zone signals and putting road crews in danger.

For truckers, these systems could add another layer of enforcement in work zones. Drivers need to watch signals, follow lane controls and leave enough room to stop. A missed warning could lead to more than a close call.

Pennsylvania considers LED warning lights for roadside emergencies

Road flares have a short lifespan and can create another hazard for workers and drivers.

Pennsylvania allows emergency responders and road crews to use flares to warn drivers about crashes and road work. But the flares stand only about 18 inches tall. They also burn for up to 30 minutes. Their open flames can start fires if they touch vehicles or nearby materials.

SB1508 would authorize emergency LED warning devices as another option.

The proposed devices would stand at least 30 inches tall and provide a revolving 360-degree light. They would also have to remain visible from 2,000 feet away.

The goal is to give approaching drivers more time to spot a hazard and react.

For truckers, early warnings matter. Visible warning lights can help truckers spot a crash scene or road crew sooner. That gives them more time to slow down and move safely. It can also help them avoid a dangerous situation. LL

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