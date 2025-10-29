New laws aim to stop drivers dodging tolls and cameras

Road safety and traffic enforcement are the focus of action taken in a growing number of states.

State lawmakers from California to Delaware have acted to address concerns about number plate flipping devices, or license plate flippers.

The devices are described as a manual, electric, or mechanical device that is installed on a vehicle. Flippers can be used for reasons that include avoiding tolls.

Vehicles equipped with a device permit the operator to switch between license plates and hide the vehicle registration from being visible.

Law enforcement throughout the nation is reporting a rise in drivers concealing or switching their license plates to avoid legal repercussions.

Growing number of states act

Legislators in eight states have outlawed use of the devices. They can be found online for less than a hundred dollars.

Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Tennessee and Pennsylvania acted earlier this year. Texas and Washington previously took action.

California is the latest state to prohibit license plate flippers.

Since 2008, it has been illegal in the state to use a license plate cover or flipper. Despite the rule, Assembly member Catherine Stefani, D-San Francisco, said the devices remain widely available online. They are also available at retail stores across the state.

She is responsible for a bill to close the loophole to existing law.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a bill to explicitly ban tinted, shaded, and flipper-style plate covers.

Stefani said action was necessary to combat a tool for lawbreakers.

“They’re linked to vehicle thefts, robberies, and toll evasion – undermining public safety and costing the state millions in lost transportation revenue,” Stefani stated.

California Highway Patrol figures show the department issued nearly 6,000 citations for obscured plates over three years.

The new law authorizes $1,000 fines for each device manufactured or sold. The amount is up from $250.

The rule change takes effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

Wisconsin

The state of Wisconsin could soon follow suit to act on the issue.

State lawmakers voted this month to send a bill to the governor to outlaw license plate concealment devices. The ban would apply to license plate flippers.

SB66 would prohibit the sale, possession, purchase, use and installation of concealment devices. Violators would face up to $1,000 fines and/or up to 90 days in jail.

Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said flippers are not the only type of concealment devices.

“I have seen social media advertisements for ‘concealment stickers’ which, while appearing normal to the naked eye, obscures, hides, or conceals what is underneath that sticker to a camera,” Wanggaard stated. “These stickers can be used to hide or change letters or numbers.”

Rep. Bob Donovan, R-Greenfield, was pointed in his remarks on the Assembly floor about the devices.

“This isn’t petty mischief. It’s organized evasion,” Donovan said.

Gov. Tony Evers is expected to sign the bill into law. Once signed into law, the rule would take effect immediately. LL

