New law designates I-27 extension in Texas

A new interstate highway is coming to West Texas and New Mexico. Legislation has been signed into law designating a new four-lane I-27.

The new interstate is expected to relieve congestion on I-35. It is an extension of the existing Texas interstate route from Lubbock to Amarillo, which followed the former U.S. 87 route. The extension stretches the interstate from Laredo, Texas, to Raton, N.M.

The interstate addition was part of the $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2022 omnibus appropriations bill.

The highway is part of the Ports-to-Plains Corridor, a proposed divided-highway corridor stretching 963 miles from Laredo through West Texas to Denver. It was designated as a high-priority corridor in 1998 by the U.S. Congress.

Proponents expect the Ports-to-Plains Corridor to eventually provide for the efficient transportation of goods and people from Mexico through West Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, and ultimately to Canada and the Pacific Northwest, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The new I-27 extension is planned to intersect I-10, I-20 and I-40.

“I am very excited that the I-27 highway expansion project is now written into law with the passage of the FY22 omnibus appropriations bill. This designation will make Texas and New Mexico eligible for increased federal funding to complete the I-27 highway expansion project, creating economic growth, jobs, trade opportunities across those two states,” Rep. Jodey C. Arrington, R-Plainview, said in a news release.

With this project, Laredo will become the only port of entry served by three corridors – I-35, I-69, I-27, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, said in the news release.

As described by the Ports to Plains Alliance, which is made up of businesses, city and county officials, and economic development agencies, the Ports-to-Plains Corridor also includes

Heartland Expressway, a federally designated high priority corridor linking Rapid City, S.D. and Denver.

Theodore Roosevelt Expressway, which runs from Rapid City, S.D., through the Port of Raymond in Montana to Canada. LL

