New lanes to provide congestion relief on Interstate 4 in Florida

Traffic conditions are expected to improve on Interstate 4 before the end of this month with the opening of congestion-relief lanes.

The Florida Department of Transportation recently announced the addition of one lane in each direction along a more-than-6-mile stretch of I-4 between U.S. Highway 27 and World Drive.

These lanes are set to officially open on April 28, eight months ahead of schedule, the Florida DOT said.

Proud to be opening brand new lanes on I-4 in one of the most congested areas in the state months ahead of schedule! As Central Florida continues to welcome millions of visitors each year, FDOT, with @GovRonDeSantis‘ support, is committed to keeping up with the growing needs of… https://t.co/oW5e6NpS80 — FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) April 14, 2025

FDOT utilized an innovative construction approach to improve travel times without waiting for full completion of the Moving I-4 Forward project, a department news release said. A modified, phased design-build method accelerated the completion of the congestion-relief lanes after the agency was directed to deliver “immediate congestion relief” along one of the busiest stretches of Interstate 4.

State transportation officials expect these lanes to remain open throughout future construction.

Full-build work within this I-4 corridor is being expedited with FDOT preparing to launch even more projects, including express lanes, interchange upgrades, bridge work, resurfacing and added safety features.

These improvements will enhance traffic flow, safety and regional connectivity by creating a continuous express-lane system between Seminole and Polk counties, the state DOT said. Additionally, the accelerated approach could bring necessary congestion relief ahead of the original schedule.

For more information or the latest updates on the Moving I-4 Forward initiative, visit the project website. LL

