New Kentucky law helps out-of-state truckers come to the state

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a package of five workforce development bills, including legislation to entice out-of-state truckers to move there.

Among the bills enacted recently were legislation to support truck drivers, health care workers, military families, school employees and students.

One of the five workforce development bills signed into law in Kentucky is aimed at attracting truckers to the state.

Beshear signed HB320 into law. It allows a CDL applicant who has a nonresident operator’s license and a commercial driver’s instruction permit to take the CDL skills test in Kentucky.

The bill sets the fee for nonresident CDL testing at $150. It also requires all applicants to be in compliance with federal requirements.

HB320 was sponsored by Rep. Chris Freeland, R-Benton.

“HB 320 places us on a level playing field with neighboring states and eliminates an unnecessary burden to attracting the men and women we need to drive trucks, buses and other commercial vehicles,” Freeland said in a statement from the governor’s office. “This is a common-sense piece of legislation and a win-win for our commonwealth. I want to thank the governor for recognizing the need and look forward to working with the Kentucky State Police as they implement the change.”

The other workforce development bills signed into law at the same time as the bill to attract out-of-state truckers:

SB57, which allows military spouses who are licensed cosmetologists in another state to easily work here in Kentucky.

HB 200, which creates a public-private partnership program to support nursing scholarships and support high-need health care programs.

SB54, which opens Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship eligibility to students attending proprietary schools that are not eligible to participate in the Federal Pell Grant program.

HB32, which allows school districts to hire school workers and then help them obtain a high school equivalency diploma at no cost to the employee. LL

