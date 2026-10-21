New Jersey targets truck route traps and low bridges

New Jersey lawmakers are taking aim at truck route headaches, low bridges and overweight rigs. Several bills could change how truckers navigate local roads and how the state enforces weight limits.

Last mile challenges

New Jersey towns can restrict heavy trucks on local roads. But those rules can make a simple delivery a legal headache for truck drivers.

State law lets towns ban trucks weighing more than four tons, or 8,000 pounds, from certain streets. Towns can also force those trucks to stick to approved routes.

The problem? Rules can vary from town to town. Some restrictions may not clearly explain when delivery trucks can use a road to reach a business. Drivers can face a confusing patchwork of rules while trying to do their jobs.

A5620 and S4810 aim to clear up that confusion. The bills would let trucks use restricted roads when access is reasonably needed to deliver goods or property within the town that set the restriction.

That is no blanket pass. The exception would apply only when a truck needs the road to make a delivery within that town.

The bills would also require towns to post clear truck route signs. Signs would need to show approved routes, weight limits and delivery exceptions.

That could help prevent a costly mistake: A driver turns onto a local road, then discovers too late that the truck is not allowed there. Clear signs would give drivers a better chance to choose the right route before they get stuck.

Striking a balance

Towns often restrict heavy trucks to limit noise, pollution and damage to narrow or older roads. But trucks still need to reach businesses.

That can put towns and the trucking industry at odds. Residents want less heavy traffic on their streets. Businesses and drivers need a way to move goods to their final stop.

The bill aims to draw a clearer line. Towns could still keep heavy through-traffic off restricted roads, while delivery trucks could use those roads when reasonably needed to serve customers within the town.

For drivers, clear rules and signs could mean fewer wrong turns and less guesswork. For towns, the goal would be to protect local streets without blocking the deliveries that people and businesses rely on.

A5620 and S4810 are in their respective chambers’ transportation committees.

Your GPS said what?

Another bill aims to stop trucks from getting trapped on roads they cannot safely use.

A1182 would require trucks weighing 26,001 pounds or more to use a GPS navigation program when traveling on state highways.

The system would need to warn drivers about hazards ahead, including low bridges, low overpasses and weight limits. It would also have to provide route guidance based on a truck’s height and weight.

That matters because a route that works for a car may spell trouble for a truck. Consumer GPS apps can send drivers onto roads that cannot handle their trucks. A low bridge or weight-restricted street can turn a routine trip into a costly detour – or leave a truck stuck, and traffic backed up.

The bill aims to catch those problems before drivers reach the hazard.

The state Motor Vehicle Commission would develop the rules needed to enforce the law.

If approved, the requirements would take effect immediately after the bill becomes law. Enforcement would begin 180 days later.

New Jersey could reconsider truck weight limits

Another bill puts the state’s truck weight limits under review.

S3519 would require the state Department of Transportation commissioner to study current truck weight limits on state highways.

The study would examine whether New Jersey should lower commercial truck weight limits as far as federal law allows.

Once the study is complete, the commissioner would have to send a written report to the governor and state lawmakers.

The bill would require a review, not an automatic weight-limit cut. Any changes would depend on what the study finds and what happens next.

Weigh-in-motion systems could expand near bridges

New Jersey is also looking at ways to catch overweight trucks without making every driver stop at a traditional scale.

The state already operates weigh-in-motion sites on several types of roadways.

S183 would require the state DOT to work with the Department of Law and Public Safety to create a weigh-in-motion program for certain bridges.

Sen. Patrick Diegnan, D-Middlesex, said the problem of overweight trucks is bigger than many people realize.

He said nearly one in four trucks in New Jersey exceeds the 80,000-pound weight limit.

Diegnan says the bill would keep overweight trucks in check while cutting traffic and delays. Drivers who pass the weight test could keep rolling instead of stopping at a traditional weigh station.

The proposed systems would be installed near bridges rated in poor condition by the National Bridge Inventory.

Each setup would include a scale, at least one camera, signs showing adjusted speed limits when needed and any other equipment officials deem necessary.

There would be a small margin for error. A violation could not be issued unless the truck exceeds the weight threshold by more than 5%.

The bill also includes a potential time-saver for drivers. If the system does not detect a violation, trucks could bypass the weigh station entirely.

The bigger question is how New Jersey balances enforcement with keeping freight moving. Clearer delivery rules, smarter routing and faster weight checks could help drivers avoid costly mistakes and delays. But the details of how these proposals would work in practice still matter. LL

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