New Jersey Senate bill would make camera enforcement ‘impossible’

One bill on the move in the New Jersey Senate is intended to limit the effect of red-light and speed camera enforcement systems in locales that include New York City and Philadelphia.

The Garden State does not employ the use of ticket cameras.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted unanimously to advance a bill titled the “Camera Enforcement Inoculation Act.” The bill would prohibit the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission from providing identifying information for New Jersey-licensed drivers to camera enforcement entities in other states.

Democratic and Republican bill sponsors say that the rule would make it “impossible” to issue tickets for automated enforcement infractions to New Jersey drivers.

Steve Carrellas, director of government affairs for the New Jersey chapter of the National Motorists Association, spoke to the committee on his concerns about automated enforcement systems.

“It makes sense to advance this bill to protect our state’s residents from the problems and abuses of out-of-state camera citations,” Carrellas said. “The state cannot assume that traffic enforcement and adjudication outside of the state follow the nuances of the laws and regulations established in New Jersey.”

Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, added that camera systems are invariably placed in locations they will generate a lot of money. He says the most popular locations have shortened yellow lights or they are roads with speed limits set below what most vehicles typically travel.

“We defend our residents against the corrupt automated enforcement camera industry that has been ripe with corruption everywhere it’s used,” O’Scanlon said. “The basic premise of it is also a lie. … It’s only a cash cow for the camera companies and their official conspirators.”

The bill, S486, now heads to the Senate floor. If the chamber approves it, the bill would move to the Assembly.

