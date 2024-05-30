New Jersey Senate approves bill to improve pothole repair

Potholes are again getting attention at the New Jersey statehouse. Potholes are enough of an issue in the state to warrant an online pothole damage claim form.

The Senate voted unanimously to advance a bill that is intended to address concerns about pothole damage to roads and bridges throughout the Garden State.

During the 2022-2023 regular session, Senators voted unanimously late in the session to advance an identical bill to the Assembly. The legislation didn’t receive consideration in the Assembly before the session adjourned less than two weeks later.

The renewed effort has moved to the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee.

A pothole problem

The New Jersey Department of Transportation now is required to provide an annual report for the governor and Legislature on New Jersey’s Roadway Pavement System. The agency uses the report to identify, repair and maintain projects that were completed throughout the fiscal year. Currently, the report does not include information about potholes.

Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Boonton, has said New Jersey is ranked among the worst states in the country for potholes. Multiple sources back up the claim.

USA Today research has shown that New Jersey and Maryland are tied for 8th nationally in potholes. The state of Washington ranks worst for potholes and Nevada is best.

Additionally, Stacker examined data from The Clunker Junker to find that New Jersey ranks 6th nationally for potholes.

The site writes “the average additional cost to drivers in vehicle damage is referred to as a “New Jersey pothole tax.”

Solution necessary

Bucco is tired of New Jersey being the butt of pothole jokes. He is behind the pursuit that would require the New Jersey DOT to provide information about potholes on state roads in their annual Roadway Pavement System report.

“Every day, New Jerseyans navigate a challenging network of roads that are often littered with potholes to commute throughout our state,” Bucco said in prepared remarks. “With the Senate’s approval of my bill, we’re taking a crucial step towards improving road safety and increasing transportation transparency.”

The bill, S862, would require the state DOT to include additional information about pothole repair projects and their cost in the annual report.

Information would include the number of pothole repair projects throughout the state, including the cost of repairs; the resources allocated by the agency for each maintenance and repair project; and an estimated timeframe to complete each project, including response times for emergency pothole repairs.

The agency would also be required to conduct a lifecycle cost analysis, in consultation with the New Jersey Division of Risk Management, to report on the number of pothole damage claims submitted by travelers on state roadways.

The information would also be required to be made available to the public on the DOT’s website.

“Having access to pothole repair and damage claim data from the DOT would help the Legislature implement targeted solutions to improve roadways across the Garden State,” Bucco said. LL

More Land Line coverage of New Jersey news is available.