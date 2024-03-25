New Jersey Legislature approves fuel tax increase

The New Jersey Legislature voted to send the governor a bill touted to safeguard the future of the state’s transportation infrastructure and that would continue to support transportation funding via regular fuel tax increases.

Each October, the state revises gas and diesel rates to adjust for any revenue shortage or surplus during the prior fiscal year. Last fall, the tax setup resulted in a fuel tax increase of about a penny.

The price bump marked the first time in three years the fuel rate rose. In 2022, truck drivers and motorists in the state received a penny price break. The previous year, the tax rate decreased by 8.3 cents.

Transportation Trust Fund

An eight-year-old Garden State law requires a steady stream of revenue to support the state’s Transportation Trust Fund. The rule requires the state treasurer to adjust the tax rate each year to ensure it brings in revenue needed to pay the bills for transportation work.

The fund is required to provide $1.6 billion annually to support infrastructure work.

The current tax setup is scheduled to sunset this summer.

Statehouse Democrats tout extension with revisions

The legislature voted along party lines to send Gov. Phil Murphy a bill that would reauthorize the Transportation Trust Fund for another five years.

The fund would be required to spend $2 billion annually on transportation projects – an increase from current law. Additionally, the amount would be raised each year starting in 2027.

The increases would be divided equally between local, county, New Jersey Transit and state Department of Transportation projects.

Sponsored by Assemblyman Clint Calabrese, D-Bergen, A4011/S2931 also would raise fuel tax collections and create a new annual registration tax on zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles.

“The bill in question pertains to the renewal and bolstering of the Transportation Trust Fund, ensuring the continuation of vital infrastructure projects that drive our economy and enhance the lives of our residents,” Calabrese said on the Senate floor.

He added that continuation of the program would result in triple the amount of economic output.

Both the Assembly & Senate passed the Transportation Trust Fund Authority Act yesterday. Bill A4011, sponsored Assemblyman @ClintCalabrese, reaffirms our commitment to supporting New Jersey’s infrastructure and driving sustainable economic growth across our state. pic.twitter.com/dEjmDLbrhN — NJ Assembly Democrats (@njassemblydems) March 19, 2024

Statehouse Republicans do not support approved plan

Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips, R-Bergen, is among GOP lawmakers who do not support all provisions in the extension. He said the current setup has not met expectations.

“We all support robust funding for transportation projects. But our residents want and deserve to see return on investment,” DePhillips said in recent remarks.

Former Republican state Sen. Steve Oroho was the sponsor of the 2016 Transportation Trust Fund Reauthorization. A week ago, he said the status of the fund does not warrant a fuel tax increase.

“No one disputes the need to reauthorize the Transportation Trust Fund, which is critical to our state. However, very much unlike the situation we faced in 2016 when the fund was completely insolvent, the TTF in 2024 is healthy and supported by revenue,” Oroho stated.

Instead of continuation of the fund with a fuel tax increase, Senate Republican Leader Anthony Bucco said he lamented that Democrats were not interested in hearing about his alternative funding plan.

His plan excluded a fuel tax increase. Instead, he wanted to conduct an audit of New Jersey Transit “to hold NJT accountable.”

Additionally, Bucco wanted to establish a constitutional dedication to the TTF of any new money generated by the proposal.

As Leader @TonyBucco (R-25) told @PIX11News, we introduced a plan that would fund the Transportation Trust Fund for 8 years without raising the gas tax. Instead, Trenton Democrats ignored our proposal and passed S-2931, increasing the gax tax every year for the next 5 years. pic.twitter.com/ZNapaNhoC4 — New Jersey Senate Republicans (@NJSenateGOP) March 19, 2024

Taxes and fees

The state’s fuel rate includes two components: a petroleum products gross receipt tax and a motor fuels tax.

Since October 2023, the petroleum products gross receipt tax has been set at 31.8 cents for gas and 35.8 cents for diesel.

Additionally, the motor fuels tax rate on gas is 10.5 cents. The diesel rate is 13.5 cents.

The total tax rates for gas and diesel are 42.3 cents and 49.3 cents, respectively.

Enactment by the governor would result in a 1.9-cent-per-gallon fuel tax increase each year through July 2028. At that time, the gas rate would be 51.8 cents, and the diesel rate would be 58.8 cents.

Included in the bill is a provision to add a flat $250 annual fee on electric vehicle registrations. The amount would be increased by $10 each July until 2028. At that time, the annual fee would reach $290.

Murphy is expected to sign the bill into law.

The fuel tax formula is slated to change on July 1. The new electric vehicle fee would take effect at the same time. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from New Jersey is available.