New Jersey legislation intended to reduce carbon intensity of transportation fuels

New Jersey legislation is intended to reduce the average carbon intensity of transportation fuels. Adoption of the rule would create the first low-carbon fuel standard on the East Coast.

The New Jersey legislative pursuit would establish a low-carbon transportation fuel standard program. Similar programs are already in place in California and Oregon.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection would be responsible for setting up the program.

Assembly Bill 3645/Senate Bill 2425

A3645 is sponsored by Rep. Clinton Calabrese, D-District 36, the chairman of the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee. It would require each refiner, wholesaler or importer of gas or diesel and each producer of alternative fuel to ensure that fuel sold for use in the state meets the low-carbon fuel standard.

“The fuel standard would be a maximum level of greenhouse gas emissions associated with the entire lifecycle of a given unit of fuel, including its production, transportation and consumption,” the bill reads.

Certain requirements for the low-carbon fuel standard program would be established. These would include the reduction of greenhouse gas emission associated with diesel and gasoline sold in the state by 10% below 2019 levels by 2030.

The Department of Environmental Protection would be authorized to consider linking New Jersey’s program with similar policies in other jurisdictions.

Advocates have said the legislation would give the Garden State access to clean fuels and provide immediate environmental benefits to reduce pollution and protect New Jersey’s air and water.

The New Jersey Clean Cities Coalition added that “with every truck that transitions to renewable diesel, New Jersey edges closer to major reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and particulate pollution, providing that substantial progress can be achieved rapidly.”

A3645 is in the Assembly Environment, Natural Resources and Solid Waste Committee. The Senate version, S2425, is in the Senate Environment and Energy Committee. LL

