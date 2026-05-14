New Jersey lawmakers target truck parking chaos and heavy loads

New Jersey lawmakers are aiming for a long list of trucking issues. Bills at the statehouse tackle everything from truck parking and truck weight to GPS rules and CDL testing.

Several proposals are taking direct shots at the truck parking problem.

One bill would require the New Jersey Department of Transportation to launch a program to build safer truck parking zones on, along or near federally funded highways.

Supporters say adding more truck parking would boost highway safety for drivers. It would also help keep the supply chain moving without delays.

S1430 would unlock up to $50 million in federal money already set aside for New Jersey.

The DOT would also have to keep lawmakers updated on the program until every dollar is spent.

Within the first six months, the agency would need to identify proposed locations for the new truck parking zones.

Each year after that, the DOT would have to report spending totals, the number of new truck parking spaces created, their locations and whether highway safety had improved.

On-site truck parking

Another bill also addresses truck parking headaches.

A3372 would require certain warehouse projects to include truck parking in their development plans.

Any proposal for a large warehouse would have to provide an “adequate number of onsite parking spaces” for the tractor-trailers servicing the facility before getting preliminary site plan approval.

The bill also says trucks servicing a warehouse cannot spill over onto nearby properties or roadsides between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Cities and towns could still loosen the rule through zoning ordinances.

Local governments would be allowed to reduce overnight truck parking requirements or approve warehouse projects that create overflow truck parking, if permitted under local zoning rules.

Weight limits

Another bill puts truck weight limits under the microscope.

S3519 would require the state DOT commissioner to study current truck weight limits on state highways.

The goal is to decide whether New Jersey should lower commercial truck weight limits to the extent federal law allows.

After the study is finished, the commissioner would have to send a full written report to both the governor and state lawmakers.

Weigh in motion

A Senate bill would expand weight enforcement beyond traditional weigh stations.

New Jersey already uses weigh-in-motion sites on several types of roadways.

S183 would require the state DOT, working with the Department of Law and Public Safety, to create a weigh-in-motion program for certain bridges.

Sen. Patrick Diegnan, D-Middlesex, said the problem of overweight trucks on roadways is far bigger than many people realize.

He said nearly one in four trucks in the state tops the 80,000-pound federal weight limit.

“The passage of this legislation would ensure that all trucks are operating within the legal limit, as well as reduce traffic and wait times for truck drivers and law enforcement officers, who would no longer need to stop at a traditional weighing station,” he said.

The program would install weigh-in-motion systems near bridges rated in poor condition by the National Bridge Inventory.

Each setup would include a scale, at least one camera, signs showing modified speed limits as needed and any other equipment considered necessary.

Drivers would get a small cushion. No violation would be issued unless a truck exceeds the weight threshold by no more than 5%.

And if the system fails to detect a violation, trucks could skip the weigh station entirely.

GPS requirement

Another Assembly bill is meant to stop trucks from ending up stuck in restricted areas.

A1182 mandates that trucks weighing 26,001 pounds or more must be equipped with a GPS navigation program when operating on state highways.

The GPS would need to warn drivers about hazards ahead, including low bridges, low overpasses and truck weight limits.

It would also provide route guidance based on the truck’s height and weight.

The state Motor Vehicle Commission would create the rules needed to enforce the law.

The requirements would take effect immediately after becoming law, but enforcement would begin 180 days later.

Young driver program

Another bill is designed to help bring more young drivers into the trucking industry.

S1870 would require the Motor Vehicle Commission to create a program to increase the number of young people earning CDLs.

The commission would work with trucking industry experts to build the program. The effort would help young drivers earn CDLs, learn about trucking careers and connect with job opportunities.

The bill would also require yearly reports showing participation numbers, how many young drivers earned CDLs and how many found trucking jobs. LL

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