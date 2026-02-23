New Jersey lawmakers target MVC headaches for CDL testing

Nobody raves about a trip to the motor vehicle office. CDL holders are no different.

In New Jersey, lawmakers say it’s time to fix the mess at the Motor Vehicle Commission. Several bills aim to speed things up and make life easier for truck drivers.

CDL testing

Sen. Latham Tiver, R-Southampton, wants to shake up the CDL testing system.

In 2017, the state created a pilot program allowing private companies to handle CDL knowledge and skills tests. The Commission was supposed to bring in third-party vendors to cut wait times.

Tiver points out that it never really happened.

Now, S1873 would force the agency to approve third-party vendors. The rule would allow private training schools to give CDL knowledge or skills tests.

The bill would also prevent the agency from capping the number of vendors that can operate across the state.

The bill sits in the Senate Transportation Committee.

CDL testing and other services

Another bill targets uneven service across agency offices.

S2596 would require every agency location to offer the same vehicle and license services.

It would also require in-person help for walk-ins when staff and space allow – especially when there are no-show appointments.

For truckers, the bill mandates a permanent online scheduling system. It would also require every agency location to offer CDL written, skills, and endorsement tests.

The bill is in the Senate Transportation Committee.

CDL knowledge test accommodation

Another bill focuses on fairness.

A777 would require the agency to provide reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities taking written driver’s license or CDL knowledge tests. That includes all CDL endorsements.

The idea is simple: Make sure drivers can show what they know – without being blocked by a disability.

The bill is in the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee.

CDL knowledge test waiver

Tiver is also pushing S1897. The bill would help military service members.

The federal government requires states to meet certain standards for issuing CDLs. These standards include requiring every applicant to pass a knowledge test and a skills test before getting a license.

Federal regulations, however, allow states to waive these testing requirements for military service members who meet certain conditions.

New Jersey already waives the skills test requirement for qualified military service members who apply for certain CDLs.

Tiver’s bill would waive the knowledge test requirement.

It is now in the Senate Transportation Committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of New Jersey news is available.