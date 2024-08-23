New Jersey lawmakers call for hearings on electric vehicle mandates

Two New Jersey state legislators are calling for hearings on recent electric vehicle mandates approved by a state agency.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection adopted the Advanced Clean Cars II and the Advanced Clean Trucks electric vehicle mandates. The mandates are described as closely aligning New Jersey’s vehicle electrification requirements with California’s standards.

Senate Republican Leader Anthony Bucco and Republican Assemblyman Michael Torrissi Jr. are calling for legislative hearings on the electric vehicle mandates. Specifically, they’re concerned about the car and truck mandates recently approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

“State bureaucrat employees should not be circumventing the duly elected Legislature by imposing restrictive California-style mandates on residents and businesses,” Bucco said in prepared remarks. “Instead of bypassing the Legislature, we should be as transparent as possible by giving stakeholders a platform and providing them an opportunity to be part of the conversation.”

Stakeholders request legislative hearings

Bucco said groups that include the New Jersey Motor Truck Association and the Fuel Merchants Association of New Jersey have requested a legislative hearing to address the cost of complying with trucking electrification.

One voiced concern is the inevitable result in increased costs for New Jersey consumers for delivered goods and services.

“We must ensure that any regulations implemented are reasonable, practical and take into account the impact on our state’s residents and economy,” Bucco stated. “Hearing from stakeholders will help us better understand the potential impacts of these mandates and allow us to develop a more balanced and practical approach.”

Torrissi, who owns a petroleum transport company with nearly 500 trucks, said the electric vehicle rule change would have “huge economic impact.”

“The financial impact of mandating electric trucks in New Jersey will be massive. Not only do electric trucks cost triple what diesel trucks cost, they also are substantially heavier, which would increase payloads and demand more trucks are deployed on the roads,” Torrissi said.

He added that the electric vehicle mandate would result in increased cost of goods on a state that is already struggling through inflation.

“In the end, trucking companies will simply leave the state and park across state lines, leaving a giant hole in the state budget,” Torrissi said.

The Advanced Clean Trucks regulation is scheduled to be implemented on Jan. 1, 2025. The Advanced Clean Cars regulation is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

“Make no mistake, the requirement to electrify trucks will result in a truckload of cost increases on New Jersey consumers, since everything gets to the store or our front door via a truck,” stated Eric DeGesero, lobbyist for the New Jersey Motor Truck Association.

He added that in a little over four months, New Jersey Protecting Against Climate Threats regulations will go into effect, mandating truck manufacturers sell one electric heavy-duty truck for every 10 regular heavy-duty trucks.

“The New Jersey Legislature has never authorized a NJDEP regulation that penalizes the sale of medium- and heavy-duty trucks that aren’t electric,” he said. LL

