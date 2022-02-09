New Jersey highway named worst truck bottleneck for fourth straight year

February 9, 2022

Tyson Fisher

A portion of Interstate 95 in New Jersey is keeping its title of worst truck bottleneck for a fourth consecutive year. However, Atlanta is claiming three of the top 10 spots.

On Wednesday, the American Transportation Research Institute released its annual Top 100 Truck Bottlenecks. Maintaining the top spot on the list is I-95 at state Route 4 in Fort Lee, N.J.

That portion of I-95 ranks third in average speed (30.1 mph), third in peak average speed (22.4 mph), and first in yearly percent change in peak average speed (minus 28.2%). Last year, this particular truck bottleneck ranked fourth in all the above categories, except the yearly change, which it placed 66th in 2021.

At first glance, it appears the truck bottleneck in New Jersey is getting worse. Last year’s report, showed an average speed of 36.5 mph and peak average speed of 31.3 mph. However, those numbers reflect data collected during 2020.

Vehicle miles traveled plummeted in 2020 because of the pandemic. Consequentially, highways opened up, resulting in faster average speeds. Data from 2019 indicate an average speed of 29.7 mph and peak average speed of 22.4 mph.

Based on pre-pandemic data, the situation at the nation’s top truck bottleneck has not changed much.

The top 10 truck bottlenecks in this year’s report:

  1. Fort Lee, N.J. – I-95 at state Route 4
  2. Atlanta – I-285 at I-85 (north)
  3. Nashville – I-24/I-40 at I-440 (east)
  4. Houston – I-45 at I-69/U.S. 59
  5. Atlanta – I-75 at I-285 (north)
  6. Chicago – I-290 at I-90/I-94
  7. Atlanta – I-20 at I-285 (west)
  8. Cincinnati: I-71 at I-75
  9. Los Angeles – state Route 60 at state Route 57
  10. Los Angeles – I-710 at I-105

According to ATRI, highway congestion costs the trucking industry $74.5 billion each year. More than 1 billion hours of productivity are lost in trucking alone. That is the equivalent of more than 425,000 truckers sitting idle for an entire year.

Although Atlanta reigns supreme in the top 10 list, Texas has 11 truck bottlenecks on the list, the most among all other states. In a three-way tie for second with seven bottlenecks each are California, Georgia and New York. More than 20 states are not represented on the list.

View the complete truck bottleneck report here. LL

 

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

