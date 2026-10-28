New Jersey could go against the grain on truck weight limits

Truckers keep New Jersey’s economy moving, but truck weight limits are drawing new attention. Lawmakers are taking a closer look at how much trucks should carry and what those limits mean for drivers, freight and the roads they travel.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association warns that heavier trucks could raise safety risks and put more stress on roads and bridges.

OOIDA points to research from the Transportation Research Board and the U.S. Department of Transportation. The research raises concerns about increasing truck weights rather than easing restrictions.

Truck weight debates often focus on whether bigger trucks should be allowed to haul more. New Jersey is looking at the issue from the other direction.

New Jersey bill puts truck weight limits under review

Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Totowa, is backing a bill that would put New Jersey’s truck weight limits under the microscope.

The debate centers on two issues: aging roads and bridges that take a beating from heavy loads and the challenge of enforcing weight limits in one of the nation’s busiest freight corridors.

Overweight trucks can put bridges at risk of serious damage. New Jersey uses the Federal Bridge Formula to set weight limits based on a truck’s axle count and spacing. The goal is to spread the load and keep too much weight from pressing on one part of a bridge.

Some older state and local bridges have limits well below the standard 80,000-pound federal cap. Some local bridges, for example, may have limits as low as 15 tons.

When truckers leave major highways to avoid traffic, they may encounter roads with lower weight limits. Trucks that exceed those limits can add more stress to bridges and other local infrastructure.

Corrado’s bill would require the New Jersey Department of Transportation to study the state’s current truck weight limits on state highways.

The study would examine whether New Jersey should lower commercial truck weight limits as far as federal law allows. Under S3519, the transportation commissioner would have to send a written report to the governor and state lawmakers once the study is complete.

The bill would not immediately lower weight limits. Any changes would depend on the study’s findings and what state officials do next.

Sen. Patrick Diegnan, D-Middlesex, said overweight trucks are a bigger problem than many people realize.

He said nearly one in four trucks in New Jersey exceeds the federal weight limit of 80,000 pounds.

“The problem of overweight cargo trucks on our roadways is much worse than most people realize,” Diegnan said. “Federal law limits tractor-trailers to 80,000 pounds, yet almost a quarter of the trucks in the state exceed this restriction. This causes significant damage to New Jersey’s transportation infrastructure, particularly our bridges.”

New Jersey is also a major freight hub, home to the Port of New York and New Jersey. Heavy truck traffic puts steady pressure on roads and bridges across the region. Over time, that wear can speed up the need for costly repairs.

Push to limit heavier trucks reaches beyond New Jersey

Corrado has raised concerns about truck weight limits before. In September 2025, she joined a group that sent a letter to Congress opposing heavy trucks.

The American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association also opposes federal proposals to increase truck weight or lengths.

“Heavier single-trailer trucks or longer double-trailer trucks would only make our current situation worse,” the group said.

They argue that bigger and heavier trucks could cause more damage to roads and bridges. They also warn that trucks allowed on interstate highways still travel on local roads to reach their destinations. That means towns and counties could face added repair costs, even if they do not control the main freight routes.

For truckers, the debate reaches beyond the number on a scale. Weight rules can affect how loads are planned and which roads drivers can use. But the condition of local bridges and the cost of repairs are also part of the debate.

New Jersey has examined truck weight enforcement before

New Jersey has looked at truck weight enforcement before, but the focus has been different.

Earlier bills looked at how the state checks truck weights, whether its laws match federal rules and whether more scales are needed.

S3519 goes a step further by asking whether the limits themselves should come down.

The next step would be the study itself. Until lawmakers and state officials act on its findings, current weight limits remain in place. LL

More Land Line coverage of New Jersey news is available.