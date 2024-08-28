New Jersey bills focus on state motor vehicle commission service

August 28, 2024

Keith Goble

|

Multiple New Jersey bills are intended to improve customer service at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

One Senate bill would require the commission to operate a call center to assist with online transactions.

The online system completed more than 7 million transactions a year ago. The online system accounts for 80% of motor vehicle services.

The system is available for customers to make appointments for in-person services at motor vehicle agencies. Options available for service include getting licenses, registration and titles, and commercial drivers’ license renewals.

Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, has pointed out in an effort to improve credibility with New Jersey drivers, the Motor Vehicle Commission moved many of its services to the internet. The move was made in response to delays for services during the pandemic.

Despite the effort to improve services, Bucco said that many residents instead found the online process “confusing and annoying.”

Call center

Bucco’s bill, S1021, would require the Motor Vehicle Commission’s call center to be available to the public on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at a minimum.

The call center could be staffed using in-house employees or third-party contractors.

To reduce staffing needs, the bill would authorize additional web-based tutorial support and recorded help messages.

Additionally, the bill would mandate the commission to collect and publish online its quarterly performance reports, including information on the number of calls and wait times.

Bucco said that “requiring the commission to provide a call center where live representatives are standing by to help,” would alleviate much of the public’s frustrations.

He has added that the hotline would ensure a higher level of customer service.

S1021 is in the Senate Transportation Committee. The Assembly version, A2155, is in the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee.

Service appointments

Another bill in the Senate Transportation Committee would allow customers to schedule appointments for service at all MVC locations. Appointments could be set through the commission’s website.

Also sponsored by Bucco, S2579 states for instances where the first available appointment scheduled by a customer to renew a document that is set to expire, the expiration date of the document would be extended until the time and date of the appointment.

The MVC would also be required to issue the customer documentation as proof that the document expiration has been extended until the date of the scheduled appointment.

The Assembly version, A3907, is in the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee.

Study and report

One more bill would require the commission to conduct a study and issue a report comparing online transactions and in-person transactions.

Sponsored by Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Totowa, S3358 specifies that the commission must submit a detailed written report of the study’s findings to the governor and Legislature within six months of the effective date.

The bill is in the Senate Transportation Committee. The Assembly version, A3763, is in the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of New Jersey news is available.

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.