New Jersey bill would restrict ticket camera enforcement

A legislative pursuit in New Jersey is intended to limit the effect of red-light and speed cameras.

The Garden State does not employ the use of ticket cameras. Other states in the Northeast, however, do use automated enforcement methods.

Titled the “Camera Enforcement Inoculation Act,” the legislation would prohibit the state’s Motor Vehicle Commission from providing identifying information for New Jersey-licensed drivers to camera enforcement entities in other states.

Democratic and Republican bill sponsors tout that the rule would make it “impossible” to issue tickets for automated enforcement infractions to New Jersey drivers.

“These camera enforcement schemes have been proven to be about money, not safety,” Sen. Nick Sacco, D-Bergen/Hudson, said in previous remarks.

Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, has added that camera systems are invariably placed in locations they will generate a lot of money. He says the most popular locations have shortened yellow lights or they are roads with speed limits set below what most vehicles typically travel.

“New Jersey shouldn’t facilitate such theft from our citizens,” O’Scanlon said.

Additionally, he says there is much evidence that red-light and speed cameras do not improve safety.

“Every competent, independent, rigorous study done to date has shown that there is a net decrease in safety when these systems are employed,” O’Scanlon said. “There is absolutely no reason why New Jersey should be complicit in these corrupt, highway robbery schemes.”

The bill, S486, is in the Senate Transportation Committee. The Assembly version, A3688, is in the Assembly Law and Public Safety Committee.

