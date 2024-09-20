New Jersey adopts federal CDL rule

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law a bill that covers a rule for commercial driver’s license holders.

Previously S3134, the new law requires the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to access and use information from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.

The rule requires the chief administrator of the state Motor Vehicle Commission to access and use the information indicating whether a commercial learner’s permit or commercial driver’s license holder or applicant may lawfully operate a commercial vehicle.

The chief administrator is also required to request information from the Clearinghouse for all applicants applying to renew a hazardous material endorsement.

States are required to comply with the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse requirements by Nov. 18. In addition to New Jersey, other states to act this year to meet the requirements include Arizona, Delaware, Hawaii, Kansas, Louisiana, North Dakota, Virginia and Washington.

Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse

FMCSA describes the Clearinghouse as a “secure online database that gives employers, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, state driver licensing agencies and state law enforcement personnel real-time information about commercial driver’s license and commercial learner’s permit holders’ drug and alcohol program violations.”

Essentially, the Clearinghouse is a way for various agencies to monitor truck drivers’ violations of the drug and alcohol program, such as positive drug or alcohol tests or test refusals. Additionally, it is reported to the Clearinghouse when a driver completes the return-to-duty process following a violation or when previous violations are removed.

Still active

A New Jersey bill still active would require the state Motor Vehicle Commission to waive knowledge test requirements for certain military members who apply for a CDL.

The state requires the Commission to waive the skills test requirement for qualified military service members who apply for certain CDLs.

Currently in the Senate Transportation Committee, S2807 would adopt the same waiver for the knowledge test.

The Assembly version, A707, is in the Assembly Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. LL

Land Line Staff Writer Ryan Witkowski contributed to this report.