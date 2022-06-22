New Illinois laws expand use of expressway cameras

Two new laws in Illinois expand use of cameras on expressways and state highways. The legislative action is touted to help law enforcement investigate criminal activities.

The first bill signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker increases the number of cameras along state roadways.

Cook County has been the lone county authorized to place cameras along roadways.

Previously HB4481, the new law extends the camera program to 21 more counties. Authorization took effect immediately.

The state’s fiscal year 2023 budget included $20 million for the expanded technology.

Governor says the safety of Illinoisans is the state’s top priority.

The governor’s office says that as of June 2, 2022, there have been 69 expressway shootings reported on Cook County area expressways. The number includes 32 shootings with injuries, and one fatality.

During the same time period in 2021, there were 90 expressway shootings, including 45 shootings resulting in injuries and eight fatalities.

“The tragic incidences of gun violence on our highways requires aggressive and intentional action,” Pritzker said in a news release. “By signing this bill, law enforcement agencies will have the tools to respond to criminal activity in a timely and efficient manner – ensuring the safety and security of our residents, while holding perpetrators accountable.”

Focus on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive

Another new law now in effect allows for the use of expressway cameras along DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago.

Previously HB260, the new law gives law enforcement agencies authority to use images from expressway cameras to investigate vehicular hijacking and other criminal activities. The governor’s office says the cameras will also be used to detect highway conditions and facilitate highway safety and incident management services.

Rep. Ann Williams, D-Chicago, said it is important to make sure law enforcement has the right tools to keep communities safe and to hold violent offenders accountable.

“This bill, which expands the use of camera technology on our roadways, including on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, will allow for more effective policing while protecting privacy concerns and civil liberties,” Williams stated.

License plate readers

The governor’s office reports the Illinois State Police, working with the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Chicago Department of Transportation, has installed more than 150 license plate readers on Chicago expressways with plans to install about 150 more throughout the summer.

The license plate readers cover the Dan Ryan Expressway and Interstates 90, 290, 55 and 57. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Illinois.