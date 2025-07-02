New Harbor Bridge now open

The southbound lanes of a new Harbor Bridge opened to traffic on Saturday, June 28.

Construction on the new bridge began in 2016. The project cost $1.3 billion, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

“With an expected service life of 170 years, this bridge will benefit the region for decades to come by providing faster commutes, safer travel and more economic opportunity,” Texas Transportation Commissioner Alejandro “Alex” Meade III said.

The City of Corpus Christi, Texas, said U.S. Highway 181 southbound lanes will be shifted to the new Harbor Bridge, with crews working to permanently close the southbound old Harbor Bridge.

Temporary delays should be expected. Overhead signs will alert traffic of these designated routes:

Southbound U.S. Highway 181 will continue on southbound state Route 286.

Southbound U.S. Highway 181 to northbound Interstate 37 will take the first marked exit to the new direct connector ramp.

Southbound U.S. Highway 181 to Staples Street, Leopard Street or the Uptown area will take the second signed exit to the new loop ramp.

Southbound U.S. Highway 181 to the Bayfront area will follow a temporary detour that will be in place until the old Harbor Bridge is removed.

The northbound lanes of the new Harbor Bridge are scheduled to open in “early July,” TxDOT said.

Congratulations to the Texas Department of Transportation for accomplishing the monumental task of opening the iconic new Harbor Bridge to southbound commuters today in Corpus Christi today! #HBPhistoryinthemaking pic.twitter.com/jGVDnKmlc7 — HarborBridgeProject (@HarborBridgePrj) June 28, 2025

Harbor Bridge project

A new Harbor Bridge, the reconstruction of portions of U.S. Highway 181, I-37 and Crosstown Expressway and a new shared-use path with an observation deck were part of the $1 billion initiative.

The new bridge is that tallest structure south of San Antonio and the longest concrete segmental cable-stayed bridge in North America. It has a total span length of nearly 3,300 feet and can accommodate Neo-Panamax ships. LL

