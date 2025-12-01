New Hampshire aims to give truckers a much-needed pit stop

When nature calls, New Hampshire could soon guarantee truck drivers access to restrooms.

The bipartisan plan is similar to Washington state law. Shippers, consignees and terminal operators in Washington are required to provide restrooms for truckers.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association continues to push for reasonable restroom access rules.

A federal bill also addresses restroom access for truck drivers.

Senate Bill 500

The New Hampshire bill would require that commercial drivers be allowed to use a restroom in most situations.

SB500 would apply to any business open to the public that sells goods or services. The rule would also cover shippers, receivers, manufacturers, warehouses, distribution centers, and other businesses that load or unload commercial trucks.

The bill covers restrooms meant for customer or employee use.

Two conditions are included for access:

Must be in a location where letting drivers use it does not create a clear health or safety risk, and

Allowing access cannot create an obvious security risk for the business.

Businesses like fuel stations or restaurants with employee-only restrooms would be exempt.

Drayage trucks also covered

Drayage truckers are defined as drivers who work or travel through a port or rail yard to load, unload, or move cargo.

The rule covers restrooms or portable toilets located in areas that are safe and secure for drivers to use.

Terminal operators would need to provide enough restrooms in areas where drivers typically have access.

If needed, more must be added in high-traffic areas.

The bill also requires terminals to set aside a parking area for drayage trucks while drivers use the restrooms.

OOIDA said the rule covers a basic need

OOIDA said a restroom access rule addresses a daily dilemma for truck drivers.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh said, “Using a restroom is about the most basic thing that any person could ask for during their workday.”

“But unbelievably, professional drivers are frequently denied restroom access when they are picking up or delivering cargo,” he said.

SB500 can be considered during the regular session that begins on Jan. 7.

The bill will start in the Senate Transportation Committee. Committee Chair Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford, is one of the bill’s co-sponsors.

Washington state law

Washington law requires shippers or consignees to allow truck drivers to use restrooms during regular business hours when goods are picked up or delivered.

Terminal operators must provide “a sufficient number of restrooms” for drayage truckers in areas of the terminal that they typically access. The rule covers areas such as the inside of the gate and the truck queuing lots.

Restrooms can be either regular bathrooms or portable toilets. LL

