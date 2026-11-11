New Freightliner or Western Star? Check your VIN for this recall

Owners of newer Freightliner and Western Star trucks may want to check their VINs.

Daimler Truck North America has issued a recall for a few thousand Freightliner and Western Star trucks after discovering an issue with the driveline. Affected trucks are equipped with specific Cummins driveshafts.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents, there may be a snap ring missing from the slip yoke assembly. That could cause components to move around while the truck is operating, potentially resulting in complete separation of the driveline from the truck.

If a driveline separation occurs, the truck could lose power. Separated components may also create a road hazard or projectile risk. Drivers of affected trucks may notice driveline vibration or noise.

Trucks affected by this recall (all model year 2027):

Freightliner 108SD

Freightliner 114SD

Freightliner Business Class M2

Freightliner Cascadia

Freightliner Cascadia Fifth Gen

Western Star 47X

Western Star 49X

Only about 1% of the total recall population is estimated to have the defect.

No warranty claims or injuries related to the issue have been reported.

Cummins will replace the driveline on affected Freightliner and Western Star trucks for free. Notification letters to truck owners are expected to go out on Jan. 5.

For questions about this recall, call Daimler Truck’s customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number F1046. Questions can also be directed to Cummins at 800-286-6467. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 26V737.

Daimler Truck’s recall stems from a Cummins recall issued about a week prior. That recall involves about 200 Meritor drivelines sold as replacement equipment. Cummins alerted truck manufacturers that had been sold the parts as original equipment to allow them to take appropriate action.

Other manufacturers that were sold Cummins drivelines include Volvo Trucks, International Motors and Paccar. Those truck makers have not issued a similar recall as of Nov. 11. LL

Other recalls: