New Dynasys 24 APU runs on lithium-ion batteries

June 9, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Two years of development have paid off for Perrin Manufacturing with the introduction of the lithium-ion battery-powered Dynasys 24 auxiliary power unit.

The Dynasys 24 APU runs on a lithium-ion battery that is recharged by the truck’s alternator while traveling, according to a news release. It can provide 12,000 Btu of air conditioning and has a runtime of 12 to 16 hours.

The company says it is the only battery unit on the market that can run a 12,000 Btu air conditioning unit for up to 16 hours. Most battery units have only 6 to 8 hours of runtime and provide 6,000 Btu of air conditioning through the use of traditional batteries, according to the company.

“We are incredibly excited about the introduction of the Dynasys 24. The transportation industry has been begging for an evolution in anti-idling products such as this and we are thrilled to be the company to bring this game changer to the market.” said Jey Atwill, director of sales for Perrin Manufacturing.

Dynasys APU also offers a diesel-powered APU. Both the Dynasys 24 and the EIS model can be fitted with an Espar hydronic coolant heater for both the truck’s bunk and motor coolant.

The standard warranty for the Dynasys 24 is five years on the battery and two years and unlimited hours on all other components.

Dynasys APUs are externally mounted on the truck rail in a weatherproof enclosure. Sales and installation are performed at factory-trained Dynasys dealers in the United States and Canada.

Alliance, Neb.-based Perrin Manufacturing is the parent company of Dynasys APU. Dynasys APU has been in business since 1978. Perrin purchased Dynasys in 2014. LL

More business news is available on Land Line Media.

Did you miss the news on CARB being taken to court over new emission standards?

Also, Iowa’s Heartland Express has bought a Pennsylvania carrier.

Convoy

Related News

East Coast diesel prices pushes U.S. average up a penny

Nebraska

Diesel prices spark state action

Nine states have action brewing on fuel tax relief in the face of high diesel prices, while Nebraska will allow public-private partnerships.

By Mark Reddig | May 10

Schneider truck, courtesy Schneider National

Business

Schneider National acquires trucks of deBoer Transportation

Schneider National has added to its fleet with the acquisition of Wisconsin carrier deBoer Transportation.

By Chuck Robinson | June 09

DAT Solutions report on truckload rates

Business

Truck posts jump after Roadcheck week; rates stayed firm

DAT MembersEdge sees more truck posts since International Roadcheck, but load posts are off from last week and year. Check the hot lanes.

By Special to Land Line | June 01

Heartland Express tractor-trailer. Photo courtesy Heartland Express

Business

Heartland Express buys Pennsylvania carrier Smith Transport

Iowa carrier Heartland Express has bought Smith Transport in Pennsylvania, including Smith’s 850 tractors, terminal and warehouse.

By Land Line Staff | June 01