New Dynasys 24 APU runs on lithium-ion batteries

Two years of development have paid off for Perrin Manufacturing with the introduction of the lithium-ion battery-powered Dynasys 24 auxiliary power unit.

The Dynasys 24 APU runs on a lithium-ion battery that is recharged by the truck’s alternator while traveling, according to a news release. It can provide 12,000 Btu of air conditioning and has a runtime of 12 to 16 hours.

The company says it is the only battery unit on the market that can run a 12,000 Btu air conditioning unit for up to 16 hours. Most battery units have only 6 to 8 hours of runtime and provide 6,000 Btu of air conditioning through the use of traditional batteries, according to the company.

“We are incredibly excited about the introduction of the Dynasys 24. The transportation industry has been begging for an evolution in anti-idling products such as this and we are thrilled to be the company to bring this game changer to the market.” said Jey Atwill, director of sales for Perrin Manufacturing.

Dynasys APU also offers a diesel-powered APU. Both the Dynasys 24 and the EIS model can be fitted with an Espar hydronic coolant heater for both the truck’s bunk and motor coolant.

The standard warranty for the Dynasys 24 is five years on the battery and two years and unlimited hours on all other components.

Dynasys APUs are externally mounted on the truck rail in a weatherproof enclosure. Sales and installation are performed at factory-trained Dynasys dealers in the United States and Canada.

Alliance, Neb.-based Perrin Manufacturing is the parent company of Dynasys APU. Dynasys APU has been in business since 1978. Perrin purchased Dynasys in 2014. LL

