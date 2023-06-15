New Connecticut law addresses wrong-way driving concern

Concern about increased wrong-way driving incidents in Connecticut has spurred action at the statehouse and the state transportation department.

Following a wrong-way incident early this year that claimed the life of a Connecticut state lawmaker, at least a dozen bills were introduced at the statehouse intended to help address the issue.

In the overnight hours following his attendance at Gov. Ned Lamont’s inaugural ball, Rep. Quentin Williams, D-Middletown, was struck and killed by a wrong-way driver while traveling on Route 9 in Cromwell. The other driver also died.

State lawmakers and the Connecticut Department of Transportation reacted by offering possible solutions to the growing problem in the state.

In 2022, state figures show there were 13 wrong-way crashes in the state. Already this year, there have been at least 27 crashes. There were 12 such crashes combined from 2019 to 2021.

Safety efforts ongoing

The Connecticut DOT reports they have acted in recent years to reduce the likelihood of wrong-way driver crashes. The agency previously announced plans to launch a wrong-way detection pilot program this year at 16 high-risk ramp locations.

Additionally, $20 million in additional state funding allows CTDOT to deploy more wrong-way countermeasures. The agency is also outfitting multiple ramp locations with wrong-way detection technology at high-risk sites.

The technology uses cameras to detect a driver entering a highway from the wrong direction and rapidly flashes bright red LED lights to notify the driver they are driving the wrong way.

Legislative action on wrong-way driving

The General Assembly voted unanimously to send a bill to Gov. Ned Lamont that directs CTDOT to install wrong-way driving alert systems on at least 120 additional highway exit ramps statewide that the agency has identified as high-risk.

On Tuesday, June 13, Lamont signed into law the bill that authorizes resources for the University of Connecticut to begin testing the use of directional rumble strips that alert drivers through vibration and sound when driving the wrong way. Additionally, CTDOT will also use variable electronic message signs along the highway to alert travelers of a potential wrong-way driver.

“It is shocking how quickly the number of wrong-way driving incidents has accelerated over these last couple of years, and we need to do more to prevent them,” Lamont said in prepared remarks. “Reversing this trend requires a comprehensive approach that not only involves infrastructure upgrades using advanced technology but also requires a heightened awareness by drivers every single time they are entering a highway.”

Previously HB6746, the new law takes effect Oct. 1. LL