New Colorado laws cover idling, truck chains, left lane travel and speeding

Two new Colorado laws in effect this week revise rules on idling, truck chains and left lane travel.

State law sets a uniform idling standard that prohibits any vehicle from idling for more than five minutes within any 60-minute period. Certain exceptions apply.

Local governments have been prohibited from enacting an idling resolution or ordinance that is more stringent than the state idling standard.

One new law authorizes a local government to enact an idling resolution or ordinance that is identical to, or more stringent than, the state idling standard. Any idling standard adopted by a local government also must include certain exemptions.

Supporters said the rule change is necessary to give local governments the ability to create idling solutions that work for them. The authorization will apply to vehicles with a gross weight of at least 14,000 pounds.

Not everyone at the statehouse welcomed the rule revision.

Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle, pointed out that the idling revision would cause a problem for truck drivers.

“There are places in Colorado you turn the truck off and take your sleep, it’s not going to start in the morning,” Will said. “This bill just doesn’t work for commercial truckers.”

The new law takes effect Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Additional truck rules take effect

Another new law adds rules for commercial vehicles traveling in the state.

The new rules focus on truck chain rules, left lane travel and speed limit enforcement.

Left-lane use for commercial vehicles traveling along multiple stretches of I-70 is also covered in the new law. Trucks already are prohibited from traveling in the left lane along I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.

Effective Wednesday, Aug. 7, trucks weighing at least 16,000 pounds are barred from far-left lane travel on Floyd Hill, Georgetown Hill, the Eisenhower Tunnel, Dowd Junction and Vail Pass. The restriction applies on stretches of highway with at least three lanes traveling in one direction.

Violators would face fines up to $100.

Trucks are permitted to pass in the far-left lane.

Also included in the new law is a provision to create commercial vehicle speed limit enforcement zones in Glenwood Canyon. Affected stretches of I-70 eastbound are between milepost 116 and milepost 131. Westbound truck traffic between milepost 118.5 and milepost 131 is also included.

Speeding fines for trucks in the zones will be doubled.

The areas are described in the new law as “where there are safety concerns related to commercial motor vehicle drivers exceeding the posted speed limits.”

OOIDA has questioned the need for the enforcement zones. Doug Morris, OOIDA director of state government affairs, said there are no studies showing increased accidents in the area or where trucks are the main cause of accidents. LL

