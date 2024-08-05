New Colorado laws cover idling, truck chains, left lane travel and speeding

August 5, 2024

Keith Goble

|

Two new Colorado laws in effect this week revise rules on idling, truck chains and left lane travel.

State law sets a uniform idling standard that prohibits any vehicle from idling for more than five minutes within any 60-minute period. Certain exceptions apply.

Local governments have been prohibited from enacting an idling resolution or ordinance that is more stringent than the state idling standard.

One new law authorizes a local government to enact an idling resolution or ordinance that is identical to, or more stringent than, the state idling standard. Any idling standard adopted by a local government also must include certain exemptions.

Supporters said the rule change is necessary to give local governments the ability to create idling solutions that work for them. The authorization will apply to vehicles with a gross weight of at least 14,000 pounds.

Not everyone at the statehouse welcomed the rule revision.

Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle, pointed out that the idling revision would cause a problem for truck drivers.

“There are places in Colorado you turn the truck off and take your sleep, it’s not going to start in the morning,” Will said. “This bill just doesn’t work for commercial truckers.”

The new law takes effect Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Additional truck rules take effect

Another new law adds rules for commercial vehicles traveling in the state.

The new rules focus on truck chain rules, left lane travel and speed limit enforcement.

Left-lane use for commercial vehicles traveling along multiple stretches of I-70 is also covered in the new law. Trucks already are prohibited from traveling in the left lane along I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.

Effective Wednesday, Aug. 7, trucks weighing at least 16,000 pounds are barred from far-left lane travel on Floyd Hill, Georgetown Hill, the Eisenhower Tunnel, Dowd Junction and Vail Pass. The restriction applies on stretches of highway with at least three lanes traveling in one direction.

Violators would face fines up to $100.

Trucks are permitted to pass in the far-left lane.

Also included in the new law is a provision to create commercial vehicle speed limit enforcement zones in Glenwood Canyon. Affected stretches of I-70 eastbound are between milepost 116 and milepost 131. Westbound truck traffic between milepost 118.5 and milepost 131 is also included.

Speeding fines for trucks in the zones will be doubled.

The areas are described in the new law as “where there are safety concerns related to commercial motor vehicle drivers exceeding the posted speed limits.”

OOIDA has questioned the need for the enforcement zones. Doug Morris, OOIDA director of state government affairs, said there are no studies showing increased accidents in the area or where trucks are the main cause of accidents. LL

More Land Line coverage of Colorado news is available.

Related News

Cargo theft

Colorado

Podcast: Bill would set up federal effort to combat cargo theft

A member of Congress wants to set up a federal task force and command center to tackle cargo theft. We’ll get the details on his plan.

By Mark Reddig | July 17

enforcement

News

Texas Highway Patrol plans ‘concentrated highway enforcement’ campaign

A three-day “concentrated highway enforcement” blitz is happening this week in Texas. Find out which interstates troopers will focus on.

By Land Line Staff | August 05

artificial intelligence

News

OOIDA raises concerns about AI technology in transportation

With artificial intelligence quickly entering the scene, OOIDA urged the DOT not to embrace “unproven and unreliable” technology.

By Tyson Fisher | August 05

Hurricane Debby

News

Three states issue Hurricane Debby emergencies

Hurricane Debby made landfall in Florida on Monday, Aug. 5 and is expected to hit Georgia and South Carolina too. Emergencies are issued.

By Land Line Staff | August 05

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.