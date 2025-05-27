New app aims to expedite port movement

Truck drivers at the Port of Savannah can now utilize a mobile app designed to make movement “smoother, easier and faster,” the Georgia Ports Authority said.

The new GPA Trucker app provides information that can save time, simplify paperwork and provide notifications, including changes to gate hours, port officials said.

Digital tickets of container movements can be transmitted directly via the app, which also provides the status of the PIN process used at Georgia Ports. The app also informs drivers which terminal entry gate is closest to the container and sends announcements like changes to gate hours as well as weather alerts.

“At GPA, we see drivers as our front-line customers, and we are always working to provide a superior customer experience,” GPA President and CEO Griff Lynch said. “Helping truckers solve problems before they arrive at our gates improves overall efficiency for them and for the cargo owners who choose Georgia Ports.”

Georgia Ports Authority said the Port of Savannah averages between 14,000 and 16,000 daily gate moves every week. Truck turn times at the Garden City Terminal average 35 minutes for a single move and 53 minutes for dual moves, when a driver is delivering an export and picking up an import.

As the app adds functionality, push notifications and navigation assistance through Waze or Apple Maps to aid drivers in finding containers on terminal are expected to be added.

The new free GPA Trucker app is available via the Apple Store or Google Play. Learn more about using the app at GaPorts.com/Motor-Carriers.

Over 600,000 jobs throughout Georgia are supported by port locations and inland terminals across the state. These contribute $40 billion in income, $171 billion in revenue and $5.3 billion in state and local taxes to state’s economy annually. CNBC ranked Georgia No. 1 in the U.S. for infrastructure in America’s Top States for Business in 2024. LL

