Nevada pursues road rage rule

Driver safety is a constant focus of state legislative pursuits throughout the country. Concern about road rage is receiving specific attention at a growing number of statehouses.

According to Forbes Advisor, California is the state with the highest likelihood of drivers being involved in a road rage incident. Missouri and Utah round out the top three. Meanwhile, road users in Hawaii have the lowest likelihood of being involved in a road rage incident. North Dakota and South Dakota round out the bottom three.

Only two states have specific road rage laws in statute: Florida and Utah. A pursuit underway in Nevada would add the state to that list.

Nevada

Nevada ranks 20th in Forbes’ road rage rankings. One bill filed for consideration during the upcoming regular session addresses concern about the issue.

Road rage is not a defined crime in the Silver State. Instead, such occurrences are classified as reckless driving or aggressive driving. Offenses that do not result in injury to another person can result in up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Offenses that result in death or substantial bodily harm to another person can result in up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

SB37 would create a road rage rule. Specifically, a person would be categorized as engaging in road rage if the person is the driver or occupant of a vehicle and, in response to an incident that occurs or escalates on a highway, commits an assault against the driver or occupant of another vehicle.

Additionally, the road rage rule would cover instances when “a driver knowingly operates a vehicle in a manner intended to intimidate, harass, frighten, alarm or distress the driver or occupant of another vehicle.”

An offender would face a misdemeanor charge for a first offense. A subsequent offense could result in a gross misdemeanor charge. Graduated penalties may include a fine, up to one year in prison, suspension of driving privileges, community service and loss of the vehicle used while committing the offense for a specified period of time.

SB37 awaits consideration in the Senate Growth and Infrastructure Committee when the regular session convenes on Feb. 3, 2025.

Utah

Utah ranks third for road rage incidents. State lawmakers acted during the 2024 regular session to address concerns about road rage.

The new law defines “road rage events” as a criminal offense by an operator of a vehicle in response to an incident that occurs or escalates upon a roadway with the intent to endanger or intimidate an individual in another vehicle.

Any crime committed is permitted to be categorized as road rage with additional penalties.

In addition to a minimum $750 fine and possible prison time, police have the option to seize and take possession of a vehicle without a warrant when there is probable cause to believe the vehicle was involved in a road rage event. The impound fee for any car, truck, truck tractor, bus or other vehicle is $400.

A judge has the option to suspend the offender’s driver’s license. Multiple offenses within 12 months would result in a mandatory revocation.

The new rule took effect July 1. LL

