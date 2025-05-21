Nemo launching RadioNemo.com, departing Sirius XM

For more than 20 years, truckers who listen to satellite radio have tuned in to the cornerstone morning show on the Road Dog channel hosted by Dave Nemo. Starting June 2, they’ll need to tune in online.

RadioNemo announced on Wednesday, May 21 its next stop on the road. Following the true path of “Next-Gen Nemo,” Nemo and the Road Gang will step into all-new shows supported by Fastport and recorded in a new studio at the historic Degas House in New Orleans.

Beginning June 2, RadioNemo will stream live 24 hours a day at RadioNemo.com. On June 9, the flagship shows “Nemo Nation” and “Road Gang Radio” will launch in their full formats, and later this summer, Lindsay Lawler’s “We Should Write” will make its debut.

“Innovation is in our DNA,” Nemo said in a news release. “Partnering with Fastport allows us to bring everything our listeners love into one seamless digital home. Whether you’re behind the wheel or on your phone, you can tune in anytime and stay connected to the trucking world and beyond.”

RadioNemo’s live schedule features Nemo Nation, Dave Nemo’s rapid-fire Monday morning deep dive into last week’s headlines and next week’s must-know events, complete with rocking music, outrageous factoids and featured interviews.

Road Gang Radio finds Jimmy Mac and Lindsay Lawler guiding listeners through a fast-paced mix of technology, travel, entertainment and culture. The show, airing Tuesday through Friday mornings, will keep your days packed with news for those on the move.

Later this summer, “We Should Write” will invite guests to explore how writing shapes their lives.

“Whether you’re a songwriter, traveler or someone who jots down thoughts on your phone, writing is powerful,” Lawler said. “This show is about feeling seen, telling stories and having fun with it all. Because we should write … right?”

“As we turn this page, our commitment to our community remains stronger than ever,” said Jimmy Mac, co-host of Road Gang Radio. “You’ve been with us on our current home for years, and now we’re creating a space where every story, tip and track can be heard anytime you choose.”

“When I stepped into this role, I promised to usher in a new era of innovation at RadioNemo,” said Nicholas DiMeo, general manager. “This move to an always-on platform for our content is focused on how we connect, grow and partner. We’re building something that invites deeper audience engagement and opens new doors for sponsors and strategic partners who believe in the power of storytelling on the move.”

RadioNemo extends its deep gratitude to its loyal audience and longtime partners for their support during this transition. Listeners can tune in beginning June 2 at RadioNemo.com or find content wherever they access their favorite programming. LL