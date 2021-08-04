Nelson and Diorio win coveted calendar spot as best of show at SuperRigs

Childhood dreams can be fleeting, but when they become reality it’s truly something special.

Growing up, Kiegan Nelson eagerly awaited the annual arrival of the Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar, thinking one day one of those trucks might be driven by him.

Now for the second time, a truck driven by Nelson will appear in the calendar as his 2020 Peterbilt 389 was named best of show at the 2021 Shell Rotella SuperRigs, held at Love’s Travel Center in Hampshire, Ill.

“It’s really cool,” Nelson said. “Ever since I was a kid I would always collect those calendars. I know there’s a lot people like me growing up who couldn’t wait to get the calendar each year, and now I’ll be in it twice.”

A spot on the calendar was also on the wish list for OOIDA senior member Vinnie Diorio of Richfield, Wis.-based Rolling Transport LLC, who owns the winning truck driven by Nelson.

“We’re always hoping to get on the calendar. That’s definitely a goal,” Diorio said.

Diorio has built winning trucks before, including another driven by Nelson in 2020, but there were no preconceived notions heading into this year’s SuperRigs,

“I didn’t go there thinking we would win it,” Diorio said. “The good thing with Shell Rotella judges is they know what they are looking at. They have seen everything come through that judging line.”

As for the Peterbilt driven by Nelson, which Diorio said took about a year to build at 12 Ga. Customs in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, it’s all about the details.

“When I build my trucks, I like to do something different and change the trends,” Diorio said. “I try to outdo myself with every truck I build. My trucks have a lot of hidden details. Even people I’ve worked with or friends in the business won’t see everything the first time.”

Simply listing the myriad details of this best-of-show Peterbilt just wouldn’t do it justice. However, Diorio and Nelson agreed the “old school” theme of this truck was executed to perfection.

“You never want to get too confident about winning,” Nelson said. “I figured we might have a chance but knew it would be close. There were a handful of trucks that could have easily won. It was nerve-racking for sure.”

“It was crazy and hard to believe at first when we won,” Nelson said.

The “we” is exactly how the team operates at Rollin Transport. In fact, the prize money will be used for a company Christmas party later this year, Diorio said.

And while winning is nice, being able to provide a level of professionalism with these kind of custom trucks is simply better for business all the way around.

“Our big thing is being professional,” said Diorio. “Our customers like when our trucks show up looking like this. They know they’re in good hands when they see the driver has taken care of the truck. It’s all about having good drivers and how they present themselves.”

2021 Shell Rotella SuperRigs Results

Best of show

Kiegan Nelson and Vinnie Diorio, Richfield, Wis., 2020 Peterbilt 389

Best of show first runner-up

Brian Dreher, Campbellsport, Wis., 2016 Peterbilt 389

Best of show second runner-up

Truett Novosad, College Station, Texas, 2007 Peterbilt 379

First Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage

Chris Alby, Genoa City, Wis., 2015 Peterbilt 389

Second Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage

Austin Gottman, Rockford, Ill., 2019 Peterbilt 389

Show Truck

Truett Novosad, College Station, Texas, 2007 Peterbilt 379 Extended Hood

Jacob Linson, Lafayette, Ind., 2020 Peterbilt 389

Robert Hallahan, Lacrosse, Wis., 2021 Peterbilt 389

Truett Novosad, College Station, Texas, 2005 Peterbilt 379 Extended Hood

Dan Brubaker, Sigourney, Iowa, 2020 Peterbilt 389

Best Engine

Brian Dreher, Campbellsport, Wis., 2016 Peterbilt 389

Best Lights

Danny Kimball, Burlington, Wis., 2007 Kenworth W900

Best Chrome

Truett Novosad, College Station, Texas, 2007 Peterbilt 379

Best Interior

Kiegan Nelson and Vinnie Diorio, Richfield, Wis., 2020 Peterbilt 389

Tractor/Trailer Division

First – Barry Kuhn, Mount Aetna, Pa., 2018 Kenworth W900L

Second – Ben Overton, Winnipeg, Manitoba, CA., 2021 Peterbilt 389

Third – Danny Kimball, Burlington, Wis., 2007 Kenworth W900

Fourth – Jimmy Ganski, Rosholt, Wis., 2014 Peterbilt 389

Fifth – Collin Rodgers, St. Ansgar, Wis., 2015 Peterbilt 389

Tractor Division

First – Shani Lee, Sibley, La., 2007 Peterbilt 379 Legacy 995

Second – Mike Wilkinson, Guelph, Ontario, CA., 2020 Kenworth T680

Third – Kevin Benson, Maywood, Mo., 2019 Peterbilt 389

Fourth – Clayton Driscoll, Spring, Texas, 2018 Kenworth W900L

Fifth – Tony Huttlestein, Queen City, Mo., 2020 Kenworth W900L

Classic Division

First – JR Schledger, Britt, Iowa, 1985 Kenworth K100E

Second – Trevor Timblin, West Bend, Wis., 1999 Peterbilt 362

Third – David Foster, Joplin, Mo., 2005 Kenworth W900L Studio

Fourth – David McKinney, Lexington, Ala., 1993 Peterbilt 379

Fifth – Mike Coyne, Fond du Lac, Wis., 1996 International 4900

2022 Shell Rotella SuperRigs Calendar Winners: